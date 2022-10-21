The Moment ‘The Watcher’ Went Off the Rails

Shivani Dubey
·6 min read
Netflix
Netflix

Ryan Murphy is on a Netflix hot streak. He basically broke the internet (and Netflix’s streaming numbers) with his questionable take on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Now, hot on the heels of Dahmer, he’s back with another true crime offering: The Watcher. This show is based on a real-life unsolved case involving a family in Westfield, NJ, who kept receiving creepy letters from someone known as The Watcher and ended up never moving into the new home they’d bought.

This premise alone would’ve been enough to make a compelling TV show: a drama that explores the trauma of being consumed by something that ends up ruining your life, yet never has a satisfying conclusion. But if there’s one thing Ryan Murphy is known for, it is his flair for the dramatics. And so, The Watcher is riddled with unnecessarily campy and bizarre moments that turn a show that is genuinely compelling into something utterly ridiculous.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Watcher.)

The problem with The Watcher story is that we don’t know enough. The series takes various creative liberties, introducing new life events, traumas, and ordeals to add to the drama—instances that never actually happened—that feel out of place in the larger, surprisingly grounded narrative. (At least by Murphy’s standards…)

<div class="inline-image__credit">Netflix</div>
Netflix

For example, the standout character of Karen, the real estate agent played by the incomparable Jennifer Coolidge—who is going through a renaissance of her own—is not real. Therefore it is safe to assume that the chilling American Horror Story-esque scene in the final episode, in which Karen buys the house from the Brannock family, receives a letter of her own and is haunted by a hooded figure holding a knife (who also kills her dog), isn’t real either.

Neither is Theodora Birch, the private investigator played by Noma Dumezweni, who, in one of the most ridiculous moments of the show, tells the Brannocks on her deathbed that she made up the character of The Watcher because she wanted to drive them out of the house so that she could buy it. It is later proved that she only said that to hopefully bring some closure to the family.

Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ Only Works Because of This Character

But the moment this show truly goes off the rails is when it introduces the notion that the Brannocks’ neighbors Mia and Mitch, hauntingly played by Margo Martindale and Richard Kind, are involved in a satanic death cult that kills babies to drink their blood. Up until that moment, the show was seemingly grounded in reality. Bobby Cannavale, who plays Dean Brannock, was doing a beautiful job in portraying the trauma of an incident that consumes his entire life.

However, it cannot be a Ryan Murphy show if something campy or dramatic doesn’t happen. Hence the satanic baby subplot. Murphy seems to be trying to have his cake and eat it too. He is trying to make a show that is grounded in reality and explores the real, traumatic experiences of this family, but he also cannot help but use his tried and tested American Horror Story formula of over-dramatization and extravagance. In doing so, he lands nowhere—The Watcher becomes a gimmick that is also not dramatic enough.

Here’s the thing about Murphy: He has, over the years, garnered a massive cult following for his campy, cringe-inducing, over the top horror shows. American Horror Story has a legion of fans that will go to bat for the series and Sarah Paulson ’til kingdom come—as they should.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Netflix</div>
Netflix

There is a reason for it. Murphy is the Taylor Swift of the TV world. He hides clues and easter eggs in plain sight, leaving fans to guess the theme of the next instalment of the series. He capitalizes on the hype, time and time again, building a mass following like no other.

And who doesn’t love a campy, trippy, and bizarre glimpse into the world of horror a la Ryan Murphy? The man knows how to deliver complex storylines and well-dimensioned characters with a spectacle. This completely works with the extravagant nature of American Horror Story, but when it comes to true-crime shows like The Watcher, it feels incredibly out of place. His greatest storytelling asset also becomes his vice.

The thing is, Murphy knows how to do true-crime shows. His American Crime Story series is proof enough. The People v. O.J. Simpson is one of the best examples of a Ryan Murphy true-crime spectacle done well. As sensational as the stories of O.J. Simpson or Gianni Versace, whose murder was at the center of another American Crime Story season, are, Murphy managed to ground them in reality.

‘The Watcher’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Creation Since the First ‘American Horror Story’

Yes, there are plenty of dramatic moments—especially in the latter season—but he manages to weave them into the story in a way that adds to the story instead of distracting from it. They don’t take you away from the larger narrative.

But in The Watcher, the unnecessary dramatics, the creepy neighbours and the satanic blood cult pulls you out of an otherwise very gripping—and funny!—story of a family haunted by a stranger who writes them threatening letters.

It’s worth noting that with all three seasons of American Crime Story, Murphy had a treasure trove of material to work with. In the case of The Watcher, there is scant source material about the real-life story, which means that much of the series is speculation and fictionalization. That’s not to mention that the case is unsolved, so, when you get to the end of the show, you are left with an incredibly unsatisfying conclusion—which is something viewers have taken issue with.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Netflix</div>
Netflix

With The Watcher, Murphy is pushing boundaries to explore conspiratorial thinking and what it can do to someone when it consumes their entire life, but he doesn’t push far enough. Instead, he chooses to focus on the wild goose chase of something that seemingly does not exist because there is more avenue for drama.

And if you really want to watch a show that details the harrowing incidents summed up in the New York magazine article the series is based on with funny jokes, insights, and a few interesting theories that might haunt you, you’re better off watching the Buzzfeed Unsolved episode about The Watcher on YouTube, where “ghoul boys” Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara do a much better job dissecting the ordeal in 30 minutes than this show does in seven hours. Fair warning: You might fall down an Unsolved rabbithole. Worth it, though.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Mia Farrow Turned Down a Role on ‘American Horror Story’ Season 1 – and Regrets It

    Contrastingly, co-star Jennifer Coolidge recalled her "desperate" attempt to be featured in "AHS" when the show shot at her New Orleans home

  • Zac Brown Band Denied Entry into Canada, Cancels Concert in Vancouver

    "We are a family, a tribe. We stick together and support each other and we never leave anyone behind," Zac Brown Band tells PEOPLE after some of its members were denied entry into Canada

  • 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown defends skipping his daughter's surgery but going to a friend's wedding amid COVID concerns

    Kody Brown said on "Sister Wives" that Christine Brown was trying to make him into "some kind of villain" for his choice.

  • Netflix Has a Top 10 Rival to ‘Stranger Things 4’: It’s a Show That NBC Canceled

    No wonder Ted Sarandos saved this show like he was was Captain Sully and Netflix was the Hudson.

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Simona Halep, 2-time major champ, gets provisional drug ban

    Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Embattled Rowing Canada signs with OSIC on heels of damaging independent study

    Rowing Canada has signed an agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, three weeks after an independent report Olympic champion Marnie McBean called "shocking" revealed a toxic environment in the sport. The national federation will be able to access the new Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner following a transition period that will end no later than Dec. 13. "The sport community is in need of a consistent national safe sport program and this is a great step forward for everyone involved in sport

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?