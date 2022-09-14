‘Moment Of Truth’: FIFA World Cup Explored By Sony Pictures Television & Others Featuring Andres Iniesta, Lothar Matthäus, Michael Owen

With the next world cup in Qatar fast approaching, Sony Pictures Television is distributing a landmark examination of the tournament that has been running for nearly 100 years, titled The Moment of Truth.

Sony label Whisper and Final Replay are producing in association with new sports streamer FIFA+ and the pair said the series will “examine the world’s favorite sport through the lens of human endeavor,” interviewing the likes of Andres Iniesta, Lothar Matthäus, Michael Owen and Japanese women’s captain Aya Miyama.

With access to the FIFA World Cup archives dating back to the first tournament in 1930 and behind-the-scenes contributions from superstars, fans, commentators and the world’s leading psychologists, each episode will examine the big headlines.

Sony is distributing worldwide and FIFA+ is providing archive rather than taking any rights.

“Sport generates and ignites emotion like no other – especially football. In Moment of Truth, we speak to those who lived through massive moments in World Cup history,” said Mark Cole, Managing Director of Whisper.

The controversial World Cup in Qatar will kick off in December, taking place in the Northern Hemisphere’s winter for the first time.

Yesterday, recently-launched FIFA+ and several buyers revealed they had acquired 90-minute feature doc Brazil 2002: The Real Story following a deal with distributor Abacus Media Rights.

