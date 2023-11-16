The moment a South African burglar touched the Rugby World Cup – and chose not to steal it

A burglar touches the Rugby World Cup in South Africa’s head office (X/@Abramjee)

This is the moment a burglar got their hands on the Rugby World Cup and decided not to steal it.

Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union’s offices on Monday, but the Webb Ellis Cup the nation won in France last month was left behind. CCTV footage showed one of the criminals touch the trophy and smile, before letting go and walking away to continue rummaging through cupboards and cabinets.

The incident took place at Tygerberg Office Park in Plattekloof, the hilltop office complex in Cape Town’s northern suburbs, where the union is among the tenants. There were no details of what was stolen from South Africa Rugby but local media reported 60 laptops were taken from other offices in the same park.

The trophy awarded to South Africa on the pitch was the real Webb Ellis Cup, but the one they brought home to Cape Town to keep was a replica of the original. It was taken on an open-top bus parade through the streets of the capital, Pretoria, following the triumph.

Police are investigating the burglary.

Additional reporting by Reuters