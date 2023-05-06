This was a moment that made us truly proud to be British

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace - Frank Augstein

Don’t reign on my parade. At least, please don’t rain on my reign, or so Charles III must have thought this morning. In the past, our former Prince of Wales was known to be prone to gloom. The dear chap had waited 70 years for his Coronation. You prayed that the awfully British weather had not dampened his spirits. The sky over Buckingham Palace changed from pale pigeon to a menacing pewter. Would it cast a pall over the big day or could our longest-serving Prince of Wales come up smiling as the sun king? In short, would Eeyore be transformed by his people’s affection into Winnie the Pooh.

Not long after 8am, BBC1 commentator Clare Balding was determinedly upbeat. “Only a 40 per cent chance of showers,” she boomed in that ebullient, jolly-hockey-sticks style that suits these great national occasions so well. Translated from broadcasterese, 40 per cent chance of showers meant: “It’ll bucket down.” Clare skilfully stopped us dwelling on that possibility by somehow knowing the name of every horse that would be on parade.

A friend who had camped overnight on the Mall texted me: “Mood wonderful. Portable lavatories locked.” Quintessentially British, then. We can do squeezed sphincters, as well as stiff upper lips, should the need arise.

Crowds fill the Mall following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla - Niall Carson

Over at Westminster Abbey, guests had already started arriving. Beforehand, there had been a hoo-ha about who had and hadn’t been invited to a gathering much reduced in size since Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation. Certain aristocrats were known to be mighty peeved. Basically, baronets out, Ant and Dec in. The Geordie jesters looked well chuffed to be there amid the foreign dignitaries. Ambassadors for the Prince’s Trust, the TV duo are more usually found in less hallowed places, announcing the fate of contestants in the celebrity jungle. Had their talents perhaps been deployed for winnowing out over-entitled Coronation wannabees? Ant and Dec: “Duke of Rutland? It’s NOT you!”

In fact, monarchy has always used coronations to ensure its survival, with guest lists cannily reflecting the broader shifts in society. In 1902, amid the maharajahs and county councillors (newly included that year to bring in more plebs), were the occupants of what was called “the Loose Box”, in which sat Edward VII’s, ahem, “female friends”. At least King Charles spared us a harem. In keeping with a more democratic UK, he gave a generous allocation of tickets to the youth groups that he has so brilliantly supported and to normal folk who have got the kind of humble gong that means they have done something rather than been somebody.

A gaggle of former Prime Ministers plus spouses arrived together at the front door. Samantha Cameron modelled an impeccable floral dress that matched the herbaceous royal invitation. Wearing an ambitious hat, Theresa May appeared to be representing Hawaii. Mrs Gordon Brown was drab in V-necked maroon (we know you’re a socialist, but you could make an effort!) Cherie Blair in pink. A grinning Liz Truss, our shortest-serving PM, was unembarrassable in bright pleats. What a load of has-beens the politicians looked in contrast to our steadfast monarchs.

Britain's former prime minister Liz Truss - POOL

Back at the Palace, exactly on time to the second, the Diamond Jubilee State Coach carrying the King and Queen pulled out of the gates. Raindrops rolled down the camera lens. “Just a light drizzle in the air. Nothing more than that!” Clare Balding lied gamely. How pale and apprehensive Charles looked, almost waxen. Beside him, Camilla in a sublime embroidered cream dress was stiff and very upright as if practising to have a crown placed on her head. What an ordeal this is for them, I suddenly thought. A quick nip of brandy (Charles famously had his first cherry brandy aged 14, causing a scandal) in the coach perhaps? Up ahead, one of the shire horses decided to travel sideways. “Playing the drums while riding a giant horse in the rain?” Talk about multi-tasking.

King Charles III on route in his golden carriage to Westminster Abbey - Brandon Bell

At the Abbey, the other members of the Royal family were taking their places. “Rare public appearance there by the Duke of York,” said Huw Edwards with conspicuous diplomacy as Andrew rudely brushed past the clergy greeting party. By contrast, what an entrance from his sister, the Princess Royal: Anne was magnificent in swishing green velvet robes and a black bicorn hat with a red plume. She looked like a wizard who could put the whole place under her spell. In the Naughty Pew, three rows back from the front, the Duke of York scowled at the far end next to a pillar while the Duke of Sussex sat at the other, flanked on the aisle by 86-year-old Princess Alexandra. Famously diplomatic, Princess Alex may well have been put there to stop Harry collapsing in the apse with a cry of: “Shoulda been me!” What a sad, lonely figure he looks. Either by luck or cunning design, the red plume on Anne’s hat almost entirely obscured the ginger traitor. My, how Madam must have been seething in Montecito.

Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Mike Tindall and the Prince Harry - Yui Mok

The Waleses looked so picture perfect they seem to have stepped out of a famous oil painting. In her royal blue and scarlet robes, with jewelled floral head-piece, Kate has never looked more beautiful. What a Queen she will be one day. Princess Charlotte, a poised Mini-me in matching headdress, had clearly been given the task of minding her little brother. Just turned five, Prince Louis is six months older than his grandfather was when he stood in the royal gallery seven long decades ago and watched as his 27-year-old Mama was crowned.

The service was full of such historic echoes, chiming down the centuries. (One reason we can’t imagine life without a monarchy; they’re so tightly woven into the warp and weft of our national story.) In the ceremony’s most moving moment, Prince William came forward to pay homage to his father (now his King), kneeling and saying the same words Prince Philip spoke to his wife, before touching the crown and kissing Charles on the cheek. The King permitted himself a slight smile amid all the awesome solemnity.

Humility. If you had to choose one word for the figure our King cut throughout that extraordinary ceremony, it would be “humble”. He told us: “I come not to be served, but to serve.” Charles is a fidget famous for his elaborate range of tics; with his cuff-pulling and ring-fiddling, he’s an auctioneer’s nightmare. But today, he was still, perfectly still in a way we’ve never seen before. This is what commitment and devotion look like.

Yes, the so-called innovations of the ceremony worked, better than anyone could ever have imagined. The Kyrie in Welsh sung by Bryn Terfel, Mount Snowdon in human form. The Ascension Gospel Choir, soul food personified. It was touching to have the Prime Minister, a Hindu, read the Lesson and even more so to observe his wife, Akshata Murty, joining in with Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven. The gifts given to the King by leaders of other faiths felt like a generous addition to a Christian service, not a subtraction. This was not the narrow, divisive multiculturalism that causes so much harm and offence; here was Great Britain being greater for being proud of everything we share. Everything that makes us us.

The moment when King Charles was anointed will long live in the memory. The King undressed to reveal a simple white shirt, then was hidden behind a screen with a Tree of Life embroidered on it with an inscription along the bottom: “All will be well and all manner of things shall be well.” The screen was very William Morris, very Charles Windsor: Hearts and Crafts.

The archbishop struggled for a moment to get the Crown to fit on the head, but suddenly, with a twist, it did. And there he was. For the first time since the late Queen died, singing God Save the King made perfect sense.

For many Britons who never set foot in a church, some parts of the ceremony will have looked bizarre. Like something out of an opium dream. At times, it did appear more like a vividly coloured illustration than real life. And yet, while so many other monarchies have vanished, the English Coronation remains a pageant more splendid than any dictator can put on, but with none of the compulsion or the tyranny.

What a remarkable mix of ancient pageantry, history, sublime English choral music, Handel, Crown Imperial, Penny still holding that sword, Charlotte taking Louis by the hand, Charles exchanging “thank God that’s done” looks with his Queen – all in the service of liberty and freedom.

“The weather hasn’t been entirely kind,” said Huw Edwards, with considerable understatement. Well, no it hasn’t. But rain could not obscure the glory of that dazzling day. Vivat! Vivat! the people shouted as they submitted to the mysterious magic bond that unites our nation. How lucky we are.

