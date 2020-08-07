This is the moment Gwyneth Paltrow realised that her marriage to Chris Martin was over

From Harper's BAZAAR

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin raised a lot of eyebrows when they first announced their "conscious uncoupling" from each other in a newsletter posted to Paltrow's lifestyle brand blog, Goop. Today, however, the break-up philosophy has "permeated the break-up culture" and is an ethos that Paltrow has now reflected upon in a personal essay for British Vogue.

She opened the essay by recalling the moment she realised her marriage to the Coldplay singer was over. "It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest," she wrote.

"Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby—peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs. I don't recall when it happened, exactly. I don't remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew—despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held—my marriage was over."

Paltrow also reminisced about arriving upon this feeling of clarity toward her marriage. "What I do remember is that it felt almost involuntary, like the ring of a bell that has sounded and cannot be undone," she wrote. "The inadvertent release of a helium balloon into the sky. I tried to quell that knowing, to push it far down. I tried to convince myself it had been a fleeting thought, that marriage is complicated and ebbed and flowed. But I knew it. It was in my bones.

"At first, I was moderately successful at turning the volume down on that knowledge. It would be years until we said the words aloud. But, that weekend, a dam had cracked just enough to hear the unrelenting trickle of truth. And it grew louder until it was all I could hear."

Paltrow explained that she and Martin tried everything they could before ultimately calling it quits. "I had not grown up around a lot of divorce, and the divorce I had been privy to had been bitter, acrimonious, unending," she wrote. "With all my heart, I did not want that."

That was around the time that their therapist introduced the concept of conscious uncoupling. "Frankly, the term sounded a bit full of itself, painfully progressive and hard to swallow," she wrote of her first impression of the break-up philosophy. "I was intrigued, less by the phrase, but by the sentiment. Was there a world where we could break up and not lose everything? Could we be a family, even though we were not a couple? We decided to try."

While they navigated this new approach, Paltrow admitted that there were "great days and terrible days." Still, the two remained steadfast in their goal.

Once the Goop newsletter announced their split, Paltrow recalled, "We knew that the piece would generate a lot of attention—a celebrity couple ending their relationship always does—but I never could have anticipated what came next. The public's surprise gave way quickly to ire and derision. A strange combination of mockery and anger that I had never seen. I was already pretty tattered from what had been a tough year. Frankly, the intensity of the response saw me bury my head in the sand deeper than I ever had in my very public life."

