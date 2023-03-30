Moment guards 'leave migrants to die' during fire at Mexico detention centre that killed 39

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
A screen grab from a surveillance video shows guards leaving as flames engulf the detention facility - AFP
A screen grab from a surveillance video shows guards leaving as flames engulf the detention facility - AFP

Mexican prosecutors have announced a murder investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in a detention centre fire, accusing the people in charge of doing nothing to help them escape.

Authorities faced mounting scrutiny of their handling of the disaster after video surveillance footage appeared to show guards leaving as flames engulfed a cell with migrants locked inside.

An investigation was opened "for the crime of homicide and damage to property," though other possible crimes would also be considered, said Sara Irene Herrerias, a prosecutor specialising in human rights.

"None of the public servants or the private security personnel took any action to open the door for the migrants who were inside," she told reporters.

Eight people had been identified as allegedly responsible for the failure following the fire that began late Monday, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said at the same news conference.

Those include two federal agents and a state immigration official, as well as five members of a private security company.

Prosecutors were seeking several arrest warrants, Ms Herrerias said.

Migrant accused of starting the fire

A migrant had been accused of starting the fire by others who were inside the detention center, she added, without giving details about the person.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier vowed there would be "no impunity" over the tragedy in Ciudad Juarez across the border from El Paso, in the US state of Texas.

"We will not hide anything," he told reporters.

Those found to have been responsible for "causing this painful tragedy will be punished in conformity with the law," he added.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday that the migrants were believed to have started the fire themselves in a protest against deportations.

In the video, whose authenticity was confirmed by the government, three guards seem to hurry away leaving migrants in their cell as flames spread and smoke rapidly fills the building.

A family from Venezuela searches for a relative outside the detention centre - HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP
A family from Venezuela searches for a relative outside the detention centre - HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP

El Salvador, which said some of its citizens were seriously injured, demanded the people running the facility be punished since the video showed migrants "were left inside the cells without any chance of getting to safety".

Dozens of migrants spent the night outside the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez waiting for information about their relatives and friends.

"We want to know if they were in there or not," said Venezuelan Gilbert Zabaleta, who was looking for two friends.

The dead and 27 injured included people from Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela, El Salvador, Colombia and Ecuador, Mexican authorities said.

US President Joe Biden's administration has been hoping to stem the record tide of migrants and asylum seekers undertaking often dangerous journeys organised by smugglers to get to the United States.

About 200,000 people try to cross the border from Mexico each month, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Central and South America.

Latest Stories

  • Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

    ‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief

  • Father stabbed to death at Vancouver Starbucks after asking man not to vape near his daughter

    ‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says

  • The jail where 18 female employees had relationships with prisoners

    Eighteen female staff at a jail which has pioneered a liberal approach have had relationships with prisoners since it opened, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws has revealed.

  • Gavin Newsom Tweets 1 Scathing Word About Kevin McCarthy's Mass Shooting Silence

    A video of the Republican House speaker drew a blistering response from California's Democratic governor.

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • Trump's Ugly New Boast About Dictators Backfires Spectacularly

    "Tells you all you need to know," Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle responded on Twitter.

  • ‘Trans day of vengeance’ protest to hit Washington in wake of Nashville shooting

    Twitter is banning images of a poster for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally amid fears it is inciting “violence” in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville.

  • This woman bought cameras at the Murdaugh family auction. Here’s what she found on them

    Dawn Martin said she went to the auction because she closely followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

  • Prince Harry privacy claim 'rejected in its entirety', Daily Mail publisher tells High Court

    Prince Harry's privacy case should be thrown out by a judge, lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mail have told the High Court, saying the claim has been brought "far too late" and is rejected "in its entirety". Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) says legal challenges brought by a number of high-profile individuals - including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as the Duke of Sussex - have "no real prospects of succeeding" at a trial. Following a dramatic second day which saw witness statements released at the end of the proceedings - in which Harry alleged that journalists at ANL "are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us", and said the Royal Family had withheld information from him about phone hacking - the third day in court was less revelatory.

  • Heroic headteacher ended Zoom call and ran towards shooter during Nashville school massacre

    Katherine Koonce, 60, was found in a hallway by herself where police say she was ‘assassinated’ by shooter

  • Idaho prosecutors reveal officer is under ‘internal affairs investigation’ over Bryan Kohberger case

    Suspect was arrested in December in connection with the murder of four students in their shared house

  • Russian Ally Warns Putin: Don’t Visit—or You’ll Get Arrested

    Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters The ruling party of Armenia has warned that if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Armenia, the country will have no choice but to arrest him.The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest earlier this month over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, particularly his alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine. But the ICC doesn’t have the power to enforce its warrants, and since Russia doesn’t reco

  • Driver dies after leaping from stolen police cruiser in chase, California cops say

    Television station helicopters captured the chase on video.

  • 'Welcome to Florida!' Sheriff Greets Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Him

    A New Jersey man accused of threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was extradited to Florida on Monday, March 27.Richard Golden, age 38, was arrested at his mother’s house in New Jersey on March 13 after an alleged threat against Chitwood posted to 4Chan was tied to that IP address.“Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem,” Golden allegedly wrote in response to the sheriff’s condemnation of antisemitism. “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”This footage, released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, shows Chitwood waiting to greet Golden as he arrived in Florida.“I’m Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Anything you want to…” Chitwood said to Golden. “Hope you enjoy your stay. Welcome to Florida.”Golden did not respond to Chitwood and was escorted out of the airport.The sheriff’s office said Golden has been charged with making a written threat to kill or cause injury, which is a felony. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Philippines' Marcos to shut out ICC after losing drugs war appeal

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.

  • Trump posts Truth Social message threatening ‘war’ over indictment

    The former president is still facing multiple investigations

  • B.C. RCMP make arrests at pipeline protest site following alleged 'swarming incidents'

    Five people were arrested at a camp on traditional Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern B.C. on Wednesday. Sleydo', a spokesperson for the Gidimt'en checkpoint, said Mounties in multiple police vehicles arrived at the checkpoint around 10:30 a.m. PT, though she was not on site when it happened. "They immediately began arresting people, as far as we know," Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, said in an interview with CBC News. According to a statement from Yintah Access, five people, most of

  • Amritpal Singh: Rumours swirl in hunt for fugitive Indian preacher

    Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh has not been arrested, but there have been many rumoured sightings.

  • Quebec police conduct anti-drug trafficking raids targeting Hells Angels, Mafia

    MONTREAL — Several police forces across Quebec are participating in joint anti-drug trafficking raids across the province targeting members of the Hells Angels and the Mafia. Police say they are conducting eight operations, including in Montreal, Laval and Estérel, in Quebec's Laurentians region. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau wouldn't say whose residences are being searched but said they involved important figures in the province's organized crime world. The raids are being conduct