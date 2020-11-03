Moment busker is filmed playing Eternal Flame on the piano during Barcelona riot

A man is detained by police during curfew in Barcelona, Spain

Footage has emerged of a busker calmly playing The Bangles’ hit song Eternal Flame as protests over the coronavirus lockdown rage behind him in Barcelona.

Peter William Geddes was captured playing the song in the street amid scenes of chaos, including police sirens and demonstrators throwing missiles.

Spain has recorded some of the highest numbers of Covid-19 cases in Europe with more than 1.2 million infections and 36,200 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Spanish government’s decision to declare a six-month state of emergency and order a nationwide curfew in a bid to manage rising infections prompted a wave of anti-lockdown protests over the weekend.

The demonstrations saw 32 people arrested and 12 people injured in Madrid on Saturday evening. Rubbish bins were set on fire as protesters clashed with police. Protests also broke out in Barcelona, Burgos, Málaga, Vitoria, Valencia, and Santander.

Broadcaster Ciara King shared the footage on Twitter with the caption: “Curfew in Barcelona last night”.

She added: “The juxtaposition of the man on the piano playing ‘Eternal Flame’ by The Bangles and the scene unfolding behind them is quite something.”

The clip has garnered more than 36,000 likes with many commenting on Mr Geddes’s calm disposition amid the growing violence of the protests.

“Unbelievable footage,” wrote one Twitter user. “Lots of people rightly drawing comparisons with this clip and the Titanic going down.”

Another added: “That's dedication. Something explodes behind him? Doesn't even flinch.”

Mr Geddes told the Guardian: “When I play I am very calm. No nerves.”

Spain’s curfew came into force on October 25. People have been told to stay at home from 11pm until 6am.

Speaking at the time the curfew was announced, Spanish president Pedro Sánchez said: “We have to protect our economic and work activity and preserve, as far as we can, the rhythms of our lives.

“Sacrifices will be indispensable. No one, not the government of Spain nor its regional governments, want to impose a single restriction that isn’t necessary to flatten the curve and protect public health.”

