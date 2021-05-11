Moment a new mum tells her father that she has actually given birth to surprise twins

·2 min read

Story and video from SWNS

A mum kept the secret she was having twins throughout her entire pregnancy - and then surprised her dad on a video call with two babies.

Jaimie Harris, 41, only found out she was having twins four months before the birth and decided to keep it a secret from her family and friends.

She gave birth to twins Betty Vera Hemson and Bertie Harris Hemson and only told her dad Michael Harris, 64, on a video call four days later.

Video grab of the beautiful moment Jaimie Harris revealed to her father Michael Harris on a video call that she had given birth to twins - having kept it a secret throughout her pregnancy. (SWNS)
Video grab of the beautiful moment Jaimie Harris revealed to her father Michael Harris on a video call that she had given birth to twins - having kept it a secret throughout her pregnancy. (SWNS)

The mum from Sudbury, Suffolk, revealed she'd given birth to a boy and showed him Bertie first.

But when she panned the camera over to Betty, Michael realised they were twins, and the happy grandad burst into tears.

The twins make Jaimie a mum-of-seven, having only given birth to baby Reggie just one year before.

She said: "I had Reggie in January 2020 so we didn’t know we were pregnant as I was still feeding him.

"I then found out it was twins but due to my dad's ill health decided not to tell him as didn’t want to stress him out, so if dad didn’t know - no one would.

Michael Harris with twins Betty Vera Hemson and Bertie Harris Hemson. (SWNS)
Michael Harris with twins Betty Vera Hemson and Bertie Harris Hemson. (SWNS)

"I found out it was twins at my scan in August - it was a major shock as Reggie was only seven months old and all my children have been c-sections so was very worried too.

"There's so much rubbish going on with Covid we wanted to share a little happiness with friends and family for a change.

"I'm so happy with the way we did our reveal and the comments have been amazing - so glad we did it this way."

School cook Jaimie and her partner Craig now have five children together, including Henry and Teddy Hemson, eight and seven.

Jaimie also has two children from a previous marriage - Mia and Harry Warburton, 19 and 16.

"All the family has met the twins and all get on great," said Jaimie, who gave birth to them on January 11 at Colchester Hospital.

The video was taken on January 15 2021.

    MANCHESTER England (AP) — Manchester United handed the Premier League title to fierce rival Manchester City on Tuesday by losing 2-1 to Leicester, which ignited its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League. United needed to avoid defeat at Old Trafford to delay City’s title celebrations for at least two more days, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to field a weakened lineup amid a congested fixture schedule proved costly. Leicester took full advantage and Çağlar Söyüncü’s 66th-minute winner lifted the team above Chelsea into third, eight points above fifth-place West Ham in the race for a top-four finish. City holds an unassailable 10-point lead over second-place United with three games remaining for each team. It has won the league for the third time in four seasons — and seventh time in total. Liverpool and West Ham, the teams fighting with Leicester for an automatic Champions League qualifying spot, would have been unhappy to see their rival get an easier ride at Old Trafford owing to Solskjaer’s team selection that saw stars like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba start on the bench. Fifth-place West Ham must win its final three games and hope Leicester slips up in its remaining matches, against Chelsea and Tottenham. Liverpool, in sixth place, might have a better shot as the deposed champion has four games left. If Liverpool wins all of them, Leicester would likely need to pick up four points against Chelsea and Tottenham. United has come from behind to win on 10 occasions in the league this season but its backups couldn’t make it 11. Luke Thomas volleyed into the top corner for his first Premier League goal to put Leicester in front, only for Mason Greenwood to show great footwork before finding the bottom corner for the equalizer five minutes later. Söyüncü’s winner came off a header from Marc Albrighton’s corner, leaving Leicester in sight of a second season in the Champions League — after 2016-17 when it represented England as the Premier League's unlikely titleholder. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press