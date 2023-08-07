Mom wins big Powerball prize in Missouri — but her son thought it was a prank

After telling her family that she had won a big Powerball prize, a Missouri mother was confused by her son’s reaction.

“I told him, ‘You weren’t as excited as I thought you would be!’” the Arnold woman recalled to lottery officials.

That’s when she realized her son didn’t believe she had actually won $50,000, according to an Aug. 7 news release from the Missouri Lottery.

“He goes, ‘I really thought you were pranking me!’” the woman told lottery officials when claiming her winnings.

“It was funny,” she said.

She had bought her ticket at Circle K for the July 24 drawing, according to the release. She matched the Powerball and four of the five white balls.

The winning numbers were 3, 4, 12, 28, 49 and Powerball 25.

Arnold is part of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

