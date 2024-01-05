Mom of Two Says 'Hemorrhoids Saved My Life' After Learning of Her Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis

Kristina Kelly was diagnosed with cancer after persistent hemorrhoids prompted her to request a colonoscopy — which detected a cancerous mass

Courtesy of Kristina Kelly Kristina Kelly with daughters Siena and Wren.



Like many moms-to-be, Kristina Kelly developed hemorrhoids when she was pregnant with her second daughter.

They’re a common side effect of pregnancy, often due to pressure from the fetus, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

But following the birth of Siena, the Atlanta mom of two decided to mention the persistent hemorrhoids when she returned to the doctor for a follow-up appointment.

“They were just annoying at that point,” Kelly, a publicist, tells PEOPLE. “They weren't necessarily painful. It was just something that never went away. So I wanted to flag it — and my doctor was like, ‘Oh, well, let's get those removed.’”

Considering that she had a family history of colon cancer, Kelly decided to request a colonoscopy.

Meraki Treasured Moments Kristina Kelly with husband Sean and daughters Wren and Siena.

“I just wanted peace of mind,” Kelly tells PEOPLE. “I didn't actually think anything would be found.“

Because Kelly was 36 at the time — much younger than 45, the age that insurance companies usually cover colonoscopies — she said she had to pay $600 out of pocket for the procedure.

“I was not expecting that,” Kelly, now 37, tells PEOPLE. “Luckily I had the money to be able to pay it.”

And during the colonoscopy, doctors made a life-saving discovery.

“I woke up from the colonoscopy and was told that a mass was found,” she tells PEOPLE.

Related: Craig Melvin Wants to 'Save Lives' After Late Brother Lawrence 'Ignored' Signs of Colon Cancer (Exclusive)

“They think that the cancer was probably causing the hemorrhoids because of the tumor blockage,” she tells PEOPLE, adding that she was diagnosed with stage 3B colorectal cancer.

“Literally, the hemorrhoids saved my life. The cancer itself was never giving me any symptoms.”

It’s why she’s coming forward with her story to urge others to advocate for themselves — especially as rates of colon cancer begin to climb.

Story continues

Courtesy of Kristina Kelly Kristina Kelly.

Cases of colon cancer in people younger than 55 have nearly doubled, accounting for 11 percent of all colorectal cancer in 1995 to 20 percent in 2019, according to American Cancer Society. However, as Kelly points out, the screening age hasn’t been adjusted in light of these new cases.

“I would love to do more, trying to lower the screening age and having insurance cover it because of the cost barrier for so many people,” she says. “As tough as it is to see a headline with 'hemorrhoids' and my name, at this point. it's worth it…I can save someone from going through this.”

Related: Terry Crews and Ryan Reynolds Team Up to Raise Awareness About Colon Cancer Prevention

Kelly continues: “The hardest part of this entire journey was not knowing how far it had spread. I would just look at my daughters [Wren, 3, and Siena, 18 months] and cry.” Kelly says, “I would look at my husband and cry. I didn't know what my future was.”

But thanks to the colonoscopy, Kelly tells PEOPLE, “I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Courtesy of Kristina Kelly Kristina Kelly.

She just finished her course of chemotherapy on December 15, and begins radiation soon — and her prognosis is positive.

“We caught it at a point where a cure is what we're going for.”

In addition to sharing her story, she’s started a TikTok account about managing skincare while undergoing chemo and radiation, as she says “it’s about self-care and finding some joy and confidence with my new warrior body.”

“If I can share my story and someone reads it and it and compels them to go to the doctor and get checked out and it saves their life, then it’s worth it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.















For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.