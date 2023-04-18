Mom tried escaping home as son stabbed her to death, Illinois cops say

A 53-year-old woman who immigrated to the United States from Poland was fatally stabbed by her adult son, Illinois police say.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday, April 17, the arrest of Michal Wybraniec, who is accused of killing his mother, 53-year-old Beata Wybraniec.

The killing happened Sunday, April 16, authorities say, in South Elgin, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago.

Michal Wybraniec, 30, used a knife to stab his mother multiple times inside the home they shared, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Beata Wybraniec attempted to flee from (her son) but he caught her outside and resumed stabbing her,” authorities said.

A motive for the killing is unclear. Michal Wybraniec was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed violence, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

A $2 million bail has been set for his release from jail.

According to an obituary, Beata Wybraniec was a mother of three known as a “beautiful, compassionate and faithful woman.”

“She will be remembered for her personality to handle all situations with calmness and her ability to counsel anyone in need,” the obituary states. “She found happiness in all things, and her love for dancing and singing will be remembered forever.”

