Mom thought son ‘fixed’ ticket after Missouri Lottery win, officials say. It was real

A Missouri mother didn’t believe her son when he realized they won big with a lottery scratch-off ticket, officials said.

The mom and her son won $50,000 after buying a “Millionaire Blowout” ticket at Phillips 66 in St. Peters, according to a March 17 news release by the Missouri Lottery.

“I didn’t believe him at first,” the mother told lottery officials. “It was like, ‘No, you fixed this somehow.’”

Officials said the son bought the ticket and checked the status on the lottery’s mobile app.

The son told officials that his “mind started racing” and his “hands started shaking” after the app told him he had to head to the Missouri Lottery office.

The duo didn’t specify what they’d use the winnings toward but the mother joked about needing a new barbecue grill, according to the release.

St. Peters is about 30 miles northwest of St. Louis

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lotto player thought she won $3 in Iowa, but zeros kept coming. ‘Can do so many things’

Lottery player had ‘nervous’ thoughts after winning Iowa prize. ‘Get home and hide it’

Man was happy with $700 lottery win, but then he scores a bigger prize. ‘Such a shock’