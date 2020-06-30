My Mom Swears by This $18 Product to Keep Her Kitchen Sink Sparkling Clean

No matter how many years I spend living on my own, I’m pretty sure I’ll never acquire all of the everyday wisdom my mother has. Each time I visit, I discover a new skincare product my medicine cabinet has been missing or learn that I’ve been cooking hard boiled eggs wrong after all. Most recently, a trip to my mom’s place revealed that I hadn’t been properly cleaning my kitchen sink.

It only took a couple of hours after my arrival before my mother pulled out a bottle of Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser and began polishing the sink. I was immediately intrigued since I’d gotten in the habit of simply running a disinfectant wipe around the basin of my sink any time it looked a bit grimy or started emitting an unfortunate smell. The idea that there was a cleaning product specifically designed to tackle the soap scum and gunk that always manages to find its way around the drain was news to me, and I quickly went to Amazon to order a bottle to my apartment so it would be waiting for me after my trip.

Unsurprisingly, the product listing on Amazon confirmed that my mom isn’t the only fan of the cleaning supply. It has nearly 1,000 five-star reviews from customers who proudly shared before-and-after photos of bathtubs, refrigerator doors, Dutch ovens, and more. Some even noted how well it works on Instant Pots, All-Clad pans, and Le Creuset dishes.

While my mom uses the product exclusively on her kitchen sink, there’s not much the liquid cleanser can’t do. The bleach-free formula cleans and polishes a wide variety of household surfaces, from stovetops and grout to bath tubs and cookware. It’s suitable to use on chrome, stainless steel, porcelain, ceramics, and fiberglass to eliminate rust, hard water stains, soap scum, and more. It can even polish tarnished copper and brass items until they look brand new.

“Bar Keepers Friend is magic,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “This stuff makes everything clean and shiny again!” Another said, “We always have this in the house. It makes such a huge difference for so many grimy surfaces.”

You can order a bottle of the powerful, mom-approved cleanser on Amazon for $18. It even comes with three non-scratch scouring cloths to help you tackle all of your home’s toughest messes with ease.

