Mom stops stranger from walking off with 5-year-old at beach, California cops say

A mother stopped a stranger from walking away from an Encinitas beach with her 5-year-old daughter, California authorities say.

The incident took place at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, on Moonlight Beach, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

A man took a 5-year-old girl by the hand and began to walk away with her, the release said.

The child’s mother took her hand and yelled at the man, who ran away, sheriff’s officials said. The girl was not hurt.

Sheriff’s officials are looking for the man, described as white, in his mid-30’s, 5’5”, 160 pounds, skinny, with short or possible buzz cut blonde hair. He was wearing only gray sweatpants.

