My Mom and I Are Stocking Up on Our Favorite Wireless Bra While It’s 45% Off

It feels like a second skin.

My favorite pastime is shopping — hence why I am a shopping editor. The thrill of finding the perfect jeans or top is unmatched, but the one thing I always dread buying is bras. I’m on the smaller side, but I still find many of the bras I have purchased dig into my skin and don’t fit seamlessly under my clothes. So, for many years, I went without one or wore pasties.

However, just when I was about to give up on the dream of finding the perfect bra, my mom introduced me to Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra on Amazon. She’s been wearing this bra for years and even claims “it feels like a second skin.” And it turns out that moms really do know best. Since I have been wearing the Warner’s bra, I no longer feel the need to rip it off as soon as I get home. The bra is so comfy that we both plan on stocking up on it while it’s just $23 for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.

Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra

$42

$23

Buy on Amazon

The wire-free bra comes in 12 colors, including nude, black, blue, and white, and sizes XS through 3XL. It features an all-over stretch, wide straps, a back hook and eye closure, and non-removable cup padding that offers extra coverage and support. There is no harsh seaming, so it fits smoothly under fitted tops, and the armhole cut sits higher up, so there's no spillage out the top of the bra.

When I asked my mom about her overall thoughts on the Warner’s bra, she said she’d “tell anyone who’ll listen” about how comfy it is. “It’s cozy enough to sleep in” and “offers enough coverage without being bulky," she raved. Plus, she noted that it “supports and lifts” her 38DDD breasts,” and that “the bottom band doesn't roll up." She also mentioned that it "keeps the underarm area smooth with no bulges spilling over,” and it gives her “a seamless finish” under her clothing. Her final note was that the bra “is a wardrobe essential for anyone not looking to compromise on comfort and support.”

I share similar sentiments as my mom and am super impressed with the design of Warner’s bra.I love that it’s so supportive and lifting with no underwire, so I don’t have to suffer through the constant poking and prodding. I also like that the straps are wider, so it doesn’t dig into my shoulders. It’s discreet under clothes and so soft that I put this bra on even when I have nowhere to go. It’s just that comfortable!

Shop more colors of Warner's Easy Does It Seamless Bra and other similar styles that are on sale ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11.

Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

$44

$20

Buy on Amazon

Hanes Women's Smoothtec Comfortflex Fit Wirefree Bra

$16

$13

Buy on Amazon

