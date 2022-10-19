Mom Speaks Out After Daughter Is Stabbed in the Head with Garden Shears in Random Daylight Attack

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kylis-recovery-from-violent-attack

A California woman has been left with a head injury after being stabbed with garden shears by a stranger while walking down Los Angeles street.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a release that on Oct. 10 at 11:30 a.m. a woman, 22, was walking down Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood when an unhoused man — who authorities identified as Jonathan Cole — walked in her direction.

"As the two passed each other, Cole, without provocation, stabbed the victim in the head with a pair of scissors. The victim, with the scissors embedded into her head, fled to a local restaurant, where she asked for help and then collapsed on the floor," the LAPD said in its release on Oct. 14.

Cole, 30, does not know the victim — later identified as Kyli Watts by her friends and family — and police believe it was a random attack.

In surveillance video shared by the LAPD, Kyli can be seen stumbling away from the man, apparently in shock.

She managed to make her way to a restaurant and called the police. Kyli was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Kyli's best friend to raise money for her medical expenses says that a surgeon described the weapon as "garden shears."

"The scissors were embedded in her skull," it added.

Once at the hospital, Kyli had a craniotomy "to remove the scissors and multiple bone fragments" and will be released in two weeks.

The GoFundMe, which notes that Kyli doesn't have health insurance after suffering layoffs, has raised more than $20,000.

Her mother, Amy Watts told KTLA, "There is no ill regard toward this human, no anger, no bad feelings. We've been a foster family for 15 years taking care of some severely mentally ill individuals. She understands that this is a very sick person."

Amy, a psychiatric nurse, described the attack as a "social and systemic failure," adding, "This is a problem that we as a society have to look at and figure out what's next," Amy said. "Because this is just going to continue to get worse."

Ultimately, she's happy Kyli will survive.

According to police, after Kyli's attack, Cole then allegedly went to a bus stop and approached a man and woman, asking them for a light. After the woman said no, Cole allegedly "threw a full jar of pickles, striking the female in the shoulder. The male chased Cole to the front of a local supermarket where store security guards were able to detain him until LAPD officers arrived," police said.

He was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder and is being held on a bail of $3,055,000, the LAPD said. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office filed one count of Attempted Murder and two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to his booking sheet, he is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25. It is not clear if he has engaged legal representation to comment on his behalf.