Mom Severely Burned by Bonfire Hopes to Recover in Time to Walk Son Down the Aisle: 'She's Still Fighting'

Jeff Truesdell
·5 min read
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.

Tami Chmielewski/Facebook Tami Chmielewski

Nearly a month after suffering severe burns over 30 percent of her body in a horrific bonfire incident, single mom of four Tami Chmielewski, 51, has set new goals for herself following painful skin-grafting surgery to repair her wounds.

She has declared a competition with her 1-year-old granddaughter to see who can walk first — and she's determined that, come next spring, she will walk her son down the aisle at his wedding.

Sending daily videos of the toddler's progress to Chmielewski "just keeps reminding my mom of why she's still fighting and what she has to live for," Brooklyn Hardwick, who is Chmielewski's daughter and the toddler's mom, tells PEOPLE.

"We've been really trying to stay positive and lean on God and our faith and know there is a plan and there will be something good that comes from it all, and he's got us and he's got her, and he's watching over all of us," Hardwick says. "My mom remains optimistic and eager to continue getting stronger and back on her feet."

RELATED: 'Selfless' Single Mom of 4 Severely Burned by Bonfire While on Vacation for Friend's Wedding

On August 27, Chmielewski, of Gilbert, Ariz., was on vacation in Minnesota celebrating the wedding of a best friend's son. Guests who gathered at a wilderness area were surrounding a nighttime bonfire when the flames apparently flared up and her mother's clothes caught fire.

"We don't quite know what happened, I just know that the fire got larger," says Hardwick. "She stopped, dropped and rolled, and the fire wasn't going out. So one selfless human got on top of her. They risked catching themselves on fire to help."

The removal of Chmielewski's burning clothes finally extinguished the flames, but not before she incurred severe injuries to her torso and both of her legs. An ambulance carried Chmielewski to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where she underwent grafting surgery on Sept. 8 using skin cut from her back, thighs and buttocks, Hardwick says.

Her condition has since been upgraded from serious to satisfactory, a hospital spokesman tells PEOPLE.

Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.

Tami Chmielewski/Facebook Tami Chmielewski

Doctors told the family that Chmielewski should expect at least six months of physical therapy to recover — and on Monday, 11 days after the grafting surgery, Chmielewski took a first positive step with a therapist by sitting up on the edge of her bed, Hardwick says.

"The smallest things are the biggest wins for us right now," Hardwick adds. "Every step in the right direction leads us to more hope."

RELATED: 'One Determined Human': Mom of 4 Who Suffered Severe Burns From Bonfire on Vacation Prepares for Skin Grafts

As of Tuesday, Hardwick says her mother's grafting sites were halfway healed — and her doctors are giving the family hope that she could be released and start outpatient therapy after the 30-day mark.

Still undecided is where that outpatient treatment will start. The family initially launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking help with costs for a medical flight to bring Chmielewski back to Arizona, where she lives with her teen son and Hardwick's sister. But she may remain under the care of her current medical team in Minneapolis, the home of Chmielewski's older sister, who has been a daily presence at the hospital.

Hardwick and her twin sister, both 24, and their 15-year-old brother finally were able to visit their mother briefly earlier this month.

"She hasn't seen herself and she was really worried about us seeing her, of course," says Hardwick, who is a registered nurse. "It just felt really good to be reconnected with her and be face-to-face and be able to hold her hand and tell her we love her."

"It's tricky because she needs all of the medication to keep her comfortable and she's going through a lot herself, but she's also thinking about us because she's a mom," Hardwick says.

RELATED: Man Who Nearly Died in Fire During College Is Now Rebuilding His Life — and Preaching Fire Safety

"She's a completely independent, motivated, selfless human being. She is the glue not only to our family, but all the people in her life. If anybody is going through something, Tami is the one they go to. She brings them back down to earth, and she makes sure to ground them and also comfort and support them," she continues. "It's so weird to have her out of commission right now. We don't realize how much we depend on her."

Chmielewski, who is divorced and works for a small business that does restoration and repair work, wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday for the first time since the incident, "Thank you all for the prayers and well-wishes ... please don't stop. They are appreciated more than you know."

While in the hospital, Chmielewski missed her granddaughter's first birthday, and also the 15th birthday of her son. But she's been somewhat cheered by seeing that one her doctors is himself a burn survivor, with visible grafting scars, says Hardwick.

"That was a really encouraging moment for her," says Hardwick. Her mother's reaction: "He's a doctor, he's living his life, I will get through this," she says. "It's just a constant reminder that this is not her forever. It will be a marathon, not a sprint, but we'll get through it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"The doctors and nurses and the physical therapists, everyone has been amazing," says Hardwick, who wants to push the importance of fire safety as Chmielewski recovers.

"I just got a fire extinguisher this summer and I've had a fire pit for a couple of years now. Make sure that you know how to safely cut out a fire of you're going to start one," she says.

Latest Stories

  • Cancer screening ‘must not get lost’ under other NHS pressures

    The impact of the Covid pandemic is still being felt, with the proportion of cancers diagnosed at an early stage still not reaching 60%.

  • Call for changes to breast surgery as ‘women are at risk of recurrence’

    A new study found that a number of women who have breast cancer surgery in the UK could be at risk.

  • Please stop trauma dumping on me just because I had cancer. It only reminds me of my own horrific experiences.

    When people find out I had cancer twice and that I have type 1 diabetes, they often tell me their medical horror stories. I wish they'd stop.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Lions edge Stampeders 31-29 in OT in debut of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

    CALGARY — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s first start as a B.C. Lion was a memorable one. Adams threw for 294 yards, rushed for 32, and engineered a 31-29 overtime win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Acquired from the Montreal Alouettes in an Aug. 31 trade, Adams didn't throw any touchdown passes for the Lions, but he didn't throw any interceptions either. "It means so much. It means a lot," Adams said. "I've been through a lot. Roller-coaster type of year. I had a bad practice on d

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Tuned-in Tapia helps Jays defeat Orioles 6-3, widen gap in wild-card race

    TORONTO — Left-fielder Raimel Tapia performed brilliantly with his bat and glove to carry on a superb September for the Toronto Blue Jays. Tapia's impressive play in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday helped improve Toronto's record in September to a Major League Baseball-best 13-4. The back-to-back wins against Baltimore also gave the Blue Jays six series wins in a row and put the club 20 games over .500 for the first time since they finished 2021 at 91-71. "I feel

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has