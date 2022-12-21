Mom seeks help from Goodfellows after car accident puts her out of work

When she and her husband adopted three children, Barbara had no idea the curve life would throw at her later.

He is now her ex, and he struggles with addiction and being in and out of rehab, so financial assistance is sketchy at best. Also, she was in a car accident at the end of July and sustained a concussion, three broken ribs and several bulging and herniated discs.

”The concussion has caused physical limitations, language issues, and cognitive delays. I have not been cleared to return to work, which has caused financial issues,” Barbara explained.

Goodfellows understands challenges folks like Barbara and her children face. That’s why once again this year they are helping. The Star-Telegram charity has a goal of helping 12,000 children in need in Tarrant County have a joyful holiday by providing a $50 tax-free gift certificate for each child for new trendy clothing from Old Navy Stores.

”The kids and I are on a difficult path but I love them and will continue to fight and do my best every day for them,” Barbara said.

About the Goodfellows Fund

The story on the Goodfellows website describes its beginning as an offshoot of the first newspaper charity drive in the United States, started by the Chicago Tribune on Dec. 10, 1909. A Chicago city attorney wrote a letter challenging his friends to donate the money they would have spent on holiday partying to charity.

A couple years later, the Advertising Club of Fort Worth staged the first local Goodfellows campaign. On the day after Thanksgiving in 1912, Publisher Amon G. Carter brought the tradition to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

To find out more, visit goodfellowfundfw.com. The new post office box for donations and correspondence is P.O. Box 149, Fort Worth, TX. 76101.