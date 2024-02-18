Mom says using Apple AirTags helps her keep track of her toddler daughter in real-time

Aleksandra Jankovic/Stocksy

Toddlers are notoriously difficult to keep in one place for very long, which makes keeping track of them not nearly as easy as one may think. One mom is sharing why she uses Apple AirTags on her three-year-old daughter—for peace of mind.

Brooke King, mom to toddler Kella, tells “Good Morning America” that Apple AirTags are the perfect way for her to keep track of her daughter at all times. Now, before you judge and ask yourself, “Why isn’t she already doing that? Her daughter is a toddler!” please remember that toddlers are smarter and faster than they seem.

“I always find myself running after her quickly…I didn’t want to teach her that if she ran off, I would just run after her and it was OK to continue this behavior,” King explains.

Instead, she has her daughter wear an AirTag as a bracelet—that way if they get separated for any reason while out in public, King has an easy way to track where Kella is. She just logs into Apple’s “FindMy” app and can immediately see her toddler’s location in real time.

“It does help me feel more in control of the situation. As a parent, my top priority is her safety in addition to her ability to have some independence,” King said.

People use Apple AirTags for all sorts of reasons—to track luggage, keep track of the remote or car keys, to remember where they parked their car, etc. And while Apple told ABC News that AirTags are technically meant to track items and not people, it does seem like a handy (and more affordable) way to see where our young kids are instead of giving them a cell phone or smartwatch.

Personally, I know more than a few moms who have added an AirTag to their child’s backpack in order to track school bus routes. With bus driver staffing shortages all over the country causing notable delays in school departure and arrival times, it’s nice to be able to see where your child is at any given time.

“If you have little ones who may be walking to school alone for the first time or going to after-school activities and you just want to make sure that they’re safe, [an AirTag might be a good idea],” parenting expert Ericka Souter tells GMA. “Parents have a lot of safety concerns in this day and age.”

A version of this post was published in September 2023. It has been updated.