Mom raises red flag over staff shortage at Kingston hospital

·4 min read
Vanessa Ivimey (right) says the lack of staff and support at Kingston General Hospital's pediatrics unit have taken a toll on her mental health and made it hard for her to focus on her daughter's care. (Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey - image credit)
Vanessa Ivimey (right) says the lack of staff and support at Kingston General Hospital's pediatrics unit have taken a toll on her mental health and made it hard for her to focus on her daughter's care. (Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey - image credit)

After months of frequenting the Kingston General Hospital, one mother says she's concerned about a staff shortage at the hospital's pediatric critical care unit after having to take on nursing duties for her sick child.

Vanessa Ivimey's daughter Ivy Murray has a gene mutation called SNC2A, known to cause early-onset epilepsy and developmental delays.

The three year old's symptoms include seizures, which Ivimey said intensified in April of this year after the family tested positive for COVID-19.

The two have spent more than 40 nights in the hospital between April and July, and Ivimey said she's witnessed a disturbing staff shortage in that time.

"I see nurses having to make decisions over what child to take care of first," she said, adding that most days she counted four nurses to cover both the regular in-patient pediatric unit and the critical care unit.

"It's definitely never a bountiful amount of staff where you feel like … they're adequately able to help you and your child."

WATCH | Parent raises alarm over staff shortages in pediatric unit at Kingston General Hospital

Losing trust in medical system 

Ivimey said the lack of nursing staff forced her to take her daughter's care into her own hands.

After noticing her daughter wasn't receiving necessary medications on time, Ivimey said she started bringing medication from home.

She also decided to learn how to use the oxygen machine her daughter needed when she had seizures.

In one of those instances, she said she buzzed for help and her daughter "was turning blue."

"Nobody was coming … so I ran back into our room and I did what I saw the other nurses do. I put her on her side, I turned the oxygen machine on. I put the mask over her face. I made sure she was breathing properly," she said.

Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey
Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey

Ivimey doesn't blame the hospital staff or nurses for these instances, but rather the medical system as a whole.

"To think that the children's unit is unworthy of the same care that the other units are getting, it's really hard to not get angry," she said, adding that she feels compassion for overworked staff.

The experience has taken a toll on Ivimey's mental health, and she said that makes it challenging to focus on her daughter's care.

Hospitals in critical staffing shortages

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre said the hospital is one of many across the country facing critical staffing shortages in all units and programs, including pediatrics.

"This shortage is the result of a number of factors," the hospital said in statement, listing absences, early retirements, and staff leaving the health-care industry as some reasons.

While the health centre is actively recruiting to fill vacancies, a lack of trained health-care providers across the province has made it difficult.

Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey
Submitted by Vanessa Ivimey

The hospital suggests anyone with concerns to contact its patient relations team.

Ivimey said she hasn't done that because she's worried her concerns will be misunderstood.

"They have phenomenal nurses and a social worker, and admin staff that are there that are trying really hard, and I'm always concerned that it's going to come across like I'm saying the staff aren't doing their jobs," she said.

"That's not the case."

Do something now, union says to province

Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO), said Ontario was already short 22,000 registered nurses before the pandemic began and the shortage has only gotten worse, subjecting nurses to higher workloads to make up for the deficit.

"Unless something is done substantively very, very soon, there might be a place of no return," she said.

A few months from now it may be too late. - Doris Grinspun, RNAO CEO

Grinspun said a survey conducted by the RNAO indicates that 75 per cent of nurses are burnt out while more than half are considering moving away from patient care or leaving the profession altogether.

"This is why families are put in a situation that they need to start to do some of the care because nurses are having double, triple workloads," Grinspun added.

For the association, those solutions include raising bonuses, repealing wage limits, and speeding up licence processing for internationally educated nurses to relieve pressure on the health-care system.

Grinspun said bringing in retired nurses to act as mentors would also help alleviate the burden, as well bringing in more nurse practitioners to support hospital staff.

"Now is the time because, you know, a few months from now it may be too late," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Canada adds eight medals at Commonwealth Games split between wrestling and diving

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's divers and wrestlers have added eight more medals to its tally at the Commonwealth Games. Diver Mia Vallee of Beaconsfield, Que., who won gold in the women's one-metre springboard, and freestyle wrestler Amar Dhesi of Surrey, B.C., who struck gold on the mat, had Canada's best results on Friday. Vallee said that the key to her victory was ignoring the impressive field and focusing on her own performance. "I think I've learned throughout the past year to real

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees to eight-year, $84m extension with Flames

    CALGARY — Newly-acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau has agreed to an eight-year, US$84 million extension with the Calgary Flames Thursday. The 29-year-old was a part of the July 22 deal that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. Calgary had also acquired MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick in the trade. Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists we

  • CFL names Collaros, Schoen and Acklin performers of the month for July

    Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen and Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin have been named the CFL's top performers for July. Collaros threw for 1,061 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in four games as the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers improved to 8-0 with a perfect month. Collaros, last season's outstanding player, leads the league in passing yards (1,948), is second in touchdown passes (15) and ranks third in co

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Merrifield says he's vaccinated, ready to play for Blue Jays

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Whit Merrifield said Thursday he is vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be cleared to play for Toronto when the Blue Jays return to Canada. Merrifield was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on Tuesday for two minor leaguers. The two-time All-Star was in the starting lineup in center field for his first game with his new team Thursday night at Minnesota. “I’ll be in Toronto when the team gets to Toronto," Merrifield said, avoiding saying when he received the vaccine. Merrifield

  • Why Raptors' Scottie Barnes added 10-15 pounds of muscle during the offseason

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to reveal why Barnes put on 10-15lbs of muscle during his offseason preparation for next season. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Lionesses move up to No. 4 while Canada falls to No. 7 in FIFA women's rankings

    Canada dropped one place to No. 7 while newly crowned European champion England jumped four places to No. 4 in the new FIFA women's world rankings. The U.S., fresh from its 1-0 CONCACAF W Championship win over the Canadian women on July 18, remained atop the rankings. European runner-up Germany climbed three places to No. 2 with European semifinalist Sweden falling one rung to No. 3. France dropped behind England, slipping two places to No. 5. The Dutch were No. 6, down two spots. Spain, down on

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut