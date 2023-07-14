Mom put fentanyl in baby formula to calm her son, Florida cops say. He never woke up

A teenage mom anxious to take a nap tried using baby formula she believed was laced with cocaine to calm her infant son, resulting in the boy dying of an overdose, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Tests revealed she had actually given the 9-month-old fentanyl, Sheriff Bill Leeper said at a press conference.

The mother, who is 17, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, he said. Her identity was not released.

Investigators say the baffling case happened June 26 at a home in Callahan, where deputies found the baby on the living room floor, not breathing and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Jacksonville, which is about 20 miles southeast of Callahan.

“Originally, the mother said she didn’t know what happened. She put the baby to sleep and just couldn’t wake him up,” Leeper said.

Her story changed multiple times when a coroner’s report released July 10 revealed the boy died of a fentanyl overdose, he said.

The mother initially denied involvement under questioning, but eventually conceded she knew exactly how drugs got into her son’s bottle, officials said.

“The mother was tired, and wanted to take a nap ... so she gave her baby a bottle and laid him down in his crib to take a nap,” Leeper said.

“Now, it’s normal to give your child a baby bottle when they’re tired,” he continued. “What is not normal is what the mother put in the baby bottle to get him to go to sleep. She got the baby’s bottle, filled it with formula, then went in the bathroom and found a pill bottle ... with what she thought was cocaine.”

She added some to the formula bottle, hoping it would calm the boy and make him sleep, Leeper said.

“And he never woke up,” he said.

Other adults were present in the home, officials said, but there is no evidence they knew what had happened.

“Every now and then, something does happen that you really can’t explain, you can’t make up. And you say to yourself: What in the world were they thinking?” Leeper said “It just breaks your heart.”

The people who live in the home where the baby died described the suspect as “a family friend, who would come and go, but ... was not supposed to be there” that day, station WJXT reported. The baby’s father is also 17 years old.

