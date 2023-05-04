Mom And Pop Chop Shop Gets Busted

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Who would expect a family of thieves?

It's not every day you see a criminal enterprise apprehended by police so imagine how Memphis residents must have felt watching an entire family being hauled away in cuffs. That's what happened when a Mother, Father, and Son, allegedly, stole multiple supercars worth somewhere in the ballpark of $1 million. At this point, you might be wondering how these suspects were found or even how the entire operation came to be. Of course, as is the case most of the time, it's hard to pinpoint exactly where all of it started but it's safe to say this family wasn't very careful with their practices.

You might be able to draw an origin back to when police were tracking a stolen Lamborghini Urus and eventually tracked it back to the family's home. A luxury sports SUV worth multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars, the US is not exactly a low-profile vehicle and would have been pretty easy to spot driving down the road. Herein lies the cardinal issue with stealing supercars, you basically can't hide them. As such, police simply followed the Uris to the Memphis Social Security Administration Building in Midtown where they quickly arrested the driver.

Back at the family's home, other vehicles such as McLaren 720s were also found, in total four cars had allegedly been stolen. In total, the value of the cars is estimated to be around a million dollars which is a lot of money and is the likely result of all four cars being incredibly high profile. Along with that, about $100,000 in cash and some hidden weapons were also found. Overall, it doesn't look very good for the three carjackers as pretty much all of the evidence lays itself out clearly. The only question left to be answered in this case really is why somebody would go through the trouble of stealing four incredibly overpriced cars, not even try to hide on the getaway, and finally keep them at their home. It's almost like they wanted to get caught.





