New Mom Olivia Munn Laments 'Low Supply' of Breast Milk: 'Breastfeeding Is so Hard'

Jen Juneau
·2 min read
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is getting honest about some of the more difficult parts of new motherhood.

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress, 41, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that she was having a tough time breastfeeding 8-week-old son Malcolm Hiệp, in part because she was having trouble producing enough milk.

"Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?" she asked her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of all the products she was trying and a poll letting viewers choose between "Y! Lactating is hard" and "Got lucky. Got milk." (As of Thursday morning, the vote split is 66% to 34%, respectively.)

On a follow-up selfie of her looking exasperated, Munn wrote, "8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard."

The new mom also shared a cute snapshot of her dog lounging on her breastfeeding pillow ("At least someone is making good use of" it, she quipped) and added, "[Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.]"

Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn's Instagram Story

RELATED GALLERY: From Bleeding Nipples to Low Milk Supply: Gisele, Khloé, Chrissy and More Get Real About Breastfeeding

Since the birth of Malcolm, whom she welcomed with John Mulaney, Munn has been sharing adorable moments with her son on social media.

On Monday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress shared a sweet video of baby Malcolm resting on her chest and taking a nap.

In the clip, the infant slept with one of his arms stretched out and his hand resembling Spider-Man's signature hand gesture.

"My baby naps like Spider-Man," Munn teased.

RELATED VIDEO: Mom Shares Tearful Post About the True Pain of Breastfeeding

Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced the world to Malcolm, their first child together, on Christmas Eve, via their Instagram accounts.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," the Newsroom alum captioned her post.

Wrote the comedian on a snap of their son sleeping, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE earlier that month that Munn and Mulaney had welcomed a baby boy on Nov. 24.

