Mom Meets Baby Son 3 Months After Giving Birth While She Battled COVID Following Husband's Death

Rowena Salas

Courtesy HCA Healthcare's Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Rowena Salas with her children

A Las Vegas mother of two is getting acquainted with her baby son for the first time, more than three months after giving birth via emergency cesarean section amid her battle with COVID-19.

"I remember them saying they had to do an emergency C-section and I remember saying, 'I'm not ready. The baby is not ready,' and I was freaking out," Rowena Salas told Good Morning America in an interview published Tuesday, adding, "I remember waking up and it's January."

The 32-year-old mom was seven months pregnant with her son Oliver when she was hospitalized with COVID-19 in late November 2021. The baby boy was born on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.

Salas, who is still on supplemental oxygen but can now walk unassisted, had severe COVID pneumonia that was "life-threatening," Dr. Michael Gale, co-medical director of the ECMO program at Las Vegas' Sunrise Hospital, told GMA.

Because of the illness, she didn't get to hold Oliver for the first time until March 3 — 98 days after his arrival.

"Once he was put into my arms, he looks just like me. I knew, this is my baby boy," Salas said.

Rowena Salas

Courtesy HCA Healthcare's Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center Rowena Salas with her late husband Jaime

Salas, who said she'd been waiting to give birth before getting a COVID vaccine, told GMA that meeting Oliver "for the first time brought back memories of" her husband Jaime, who died last May from hemorrhagic pancreatitis.

"This is why I pushed myself to finish, to recover so soon, because of that moment, being with him and with Mia," she added of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, who was born right at the start of the pandemic in the U.S., in March 2020.

When Salas woke up in January, she saw family photos on the wall, and it didn't register to her at the time that Jaime had already died.

"I thought, 'He would never leave me by myself,' not realizing he had already passed," Salas recalled in her conversation with GMA. "I didn't realize what happened until I saw a picture from his service and it felt like losing him all over again. It was just hard."

"I told myself, 'No one is going to parent my kids like how we want to parent, so I have to finish this. I have to see myself through,' " Salas added. "So I kept pushing myself."

The mother of two said she is "so grateful for everyone who was there for me" during her illness and continued recovery, including "the respiratory therapists, the nurses" and the "physical therapists."

"Everyone involved in my care I feel like motivated me to finish," Salas said.

