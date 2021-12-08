Mom who lost her car and job in same week seeks help from Goodfellows

In her own words Valarie’s year has been a disaster.

For example, in the same week her car was stolen she lost her job.

But like so many facing life’s hardest challenges she fights through. She has to, along with the children she already has, there is another on the way.

“Working around my children’s schedules and also having a baby, it has not gotten easier,” she said with a tone of desperation. “Close ones keep passing away, and I’m just wondering when will we catch a break?”

The Goodfellow Fund is there to help. The Star-Telegram charity has been specializing in assisting families like Valarie’s for over a century. They help folks in need with the proverbial break Valarie and many others are looking for.

This year the fund is providing $50 gift cards to make the holidays a little better. They can be used to purchase clothing and shoes for children.

“I just want to make Christmas memorable this year for my little family, because I really don’t know how much more I can take,” she said.

Be a Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided help and assistance for Tarrant County schoolchildren. This season they have a goal of assisting 12,000 youths. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101, or visit goodfellowfundfw.com to make a secure credit card donation