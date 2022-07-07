Mom looks for autistic son who went missing after his car found at Miami Dade College

An autistic man has been missing since July 4th after his car was found at a Miami Dade College campus, according to authorities.

Alejandro Suarez, a journalism student at the university, is 5’6’’ and 150 lbs, and has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, black boots and a black backpack, Miami-Dade police wrote in a news release.

The 20-year-old man told his parents that he planned to visit the university’s Kendall campus located at 11011 SW 104th St. to do schoolwork, his mother Odalys Heredia told the Miami Herald. Despite it being a holiday, Heredia said he insisted he needed to go and that he wanted to make the 15-minute drive by himself from their home in the Westchester neighborhood.

“He is an extremely loving boy,” she said in Spanish. “He is like an extension of my arm.”

Heredia, who taught Suarez how to drive to and from campus, said she tried calling him several times Monday morning, but to no avail. As minutes and hours went by without hearing from him, she said she became increasingly worried.

“My heart was shaking,” she said.

Family members went to the college campus, spoke with a security guard and ultimately found Suarez’s vehicle parked at a church across the street, Heredia said. Fearing the worst and with police by their side, she added they opened the car with a spare key but did not find him inside.

#MISSING: Alejandro Suarez, 20 years old, was last seen in the area of 11011 SW 104th Street. The missing person may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/4uPVkVuEzb — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 5, 2022

She noted Suarez has no known friends and that he enjoys playing online video games.

Story continues

“He never goes out alone,” Heredia said.

Alejandro Suarez was last seen on July 4th at Miami-Dade College - Kendall Campus wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, black boots and a black backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about Alejandro Suarez is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.