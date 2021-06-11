Mom left in hysterics by 2-year-old daughter’s birthday party request: ‘No she seriously can’t, don’t cry!’

Dua Lipa with da birthday party?

Emmaline Carroll Southwell (@emmalinecs), a 38-year-old mom of three from Melbourne, Australia, shared a hilarious TikTok of herself responding to her 2-year-old daughter Violet requesting to invite international pop star Dua Lipa to her birthday party — and the toddler reacting not so happily at the suggestion that the “Levitating” singer wouldn’t be able to make it.

Southwell recorded her daughter and her 5-year-old son Levi in the back seat of her car as the two were discussing plans for Violet’s upcoming third birthday party — and it seems she certainly had a star-studded guest list in mind for the celebration.

“Violet… it’s your birthday in a couple of weeks,” Levi says in the video, which has since been viewed over 4.2 million times. “What are you going to have?”

“A party!” Violet responds, adding that she’d like it to be Frozen themed.

When asked what she specifically wanted to have at the party, Violet thinks for a moment, then replies, “Dua Lipa and a duck!” before blowing air kisses, mimicking an iconic part of Dua’s smash hit “Blow Your Mind.”

Emmaline laughs and interjects, “Honey, Dua Lipa can’t come to your party.”

“Please!” Violet replies, to which her mother responds, “No, no she seriously can’t… please don’t cry!”

TikTok commenters naturally had one mission in mind and one mission only — to get Miss Dua Lipa to that birthday party.

“@dualipaofficial Your presence has been requested,” one user commented.

“@dualipaofficial YOUVE BEEN REQUESTED,” wrote another.

“@dualipaofficial girl pack your bags and get your frozen on!” commented a third.

Your move here, Dula Peep.

Southwell, who downloaded TikTok in April 2020 during Australia’s first COVID-19 lockdown, told In The Know that she was a bit surprised by the app’s massive reaction to the birthday video.

“People have been so sweet to keep tagging [Dua Lipa] and show their support,” she said. “Although, I’m sure she and/or whoever manages her account is probably getting fed up with that… please don’t block me, Dua.”

Of her daughter’s ultra-specific party there — Frozen, Dua Lipa and… a duck? — Southwell explained that her daughter “loves all things Frozen but has now also developed a random fascination for ducks,” as well as the pop star.

“I guess [Violet] thinks her birthday should include all her favorite things,” she shared. “And she and Levi are forever talking, laughing… and fighting… thus, their conversation about her Frozen-Dua-Duck party was captured.”

“Dua Lipa is obviously amazing, and her song ‘Blow Your Mind’ is Violet’s favorite,” Southwell added. “Violet calls it ‘My Mwah Mwah song.’ This is the first year she’s actually aware of her birthday, and she is so excited about it!”

Since the clip went viral, the thousands of ensuing birthday wishes from TikTokers around the world were a particularly nice treat for Violet, who, according to her mom, has had “a tough run” when it comes to birthdays for more or less her entire life.

“To begin with, [Violet’s] birthday is in the middle of June, which is the middle of winter, and we live in one of the coldest parts of Australia, so she already has that going against her,” Southwell shared. “Her first birthday was unfortunately overshadowed by us moving. Her second birthday was meant to be a huge Frozen party at this amazing kids’ party venue in Melbourne to compensate for her lack of first birthday, and then that got canceled due to COVID. I even ruined her Minnie Mouse cake and had to buy her one last-minute from Uber Eats.”

As Violet’s third birthday approaches, Australia is in the process of emerging from its fourth lockdown — and the family is ready to celebrate.

“I have tickets to take her to Frozen for her birthday, but I’m yet to hear if that’s been canceled, too,” Southwell explained. “I, of course, will try to make it as special as possible, but COVID restrictions and weather conditions will affect the result, I’m sure.”

“Lucky for me though, I guess I’ve set the bar pretty low, so I’m sure she’ll be thrilled with whatever happens on her birthday,” she joked.

Stonewell and her family previously went viral in August 2020 with a video of herself and Levi reciting their “Family Mission Statement.”

“If you look or sound different, trans or gay, I love and respect you every single day,” the pair recite together in a video that has since been viewed over 4.5 million times. “I speak up for what’s right and help those when they need. I follow my instincts, they’re the path that I lead.”

The sweet poem drummed up so much excitement that, ten days after she first posted it, Southwell again took to TikTok to share that the “mission statement” would be turned into a children’s book titled, Our Family Pledge.

Southwell, who now boasts more than 280K followers on TikTok, says the book will be available for purchase by the end of October 2021.

