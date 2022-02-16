Mom hilariously calls out toddler for living ‘rent-free’ in her home: ‘He’s the king of the castle’

A mother hilariously called out her toddler for living in her home “rent-free.”

TikTok mom Haley has three sons, but it is her littlest one who walks around like he owns the place. Sometimes nothing is more adorable than when children tend to act like little adults. And this tiny tough guy knows exactly who rules the kingdom.

“Show me someone who lives in your house rent-free,” Haley said. “He doesn’t even throw [down] for the water bill.”

The mother’s toddler son came trudging out of the bathroom as a curmudgeonly roommate would. He quickly ran his toy car across the door as if to mark his territory.

Then, he made his way out the door wearing a red robe and towel wrapped around his head, like a grown-up before their first cup of coffee. The little boy clearly did not have time for niceties.

The hilarious video received 3.6 million views on TikTok. People couldn’t help but notice the toddler’s sense of authority.

“Your house? Clearly, this is HIS house. He’s the king of the castle,” a user commented.

“Acts like he’s getting ready for work!” another joked.

“Excuse me, that is the landlord,” a person wrote.

