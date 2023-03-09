‘My mom’s a hero.’ Caldwell woman gets prison sentence for killing daughter’s husband

A Caldwell woman who shot and killed her daughter’s husband will spend at least five years in prison but could serve up to 20.

Cacilie Cordova, 65, was sentenced Tuesday by 3rd District Judge Andrea Courtney to five years fixed, meaning she will not be eligible for parole until after that time, and 15 years indeterminate on one count of second-degree murder. Cordova pleaded guilty in December.

The killing took place May 19, 2022, and Cordova was arrested after calling 911 and confessing to shooting 39-year-old Travis White. She was charged with first-degree murder and felony enhancement for use of a deadly weapon but a plea deal dropped the charge to second-degree.

According to the criminal complaint, Cordova shot White with a .38-caliber revolver. White was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died.

Lauren White, the victim’s sister, said during Cordova’s sentencing that her brother wanted “nothing more” than to pursue a life with his family and to grow old with his wife.

“Not only did you choose to take my brother’s life, you chose to take the life of my parents’ only son, my son’s only uncle — an uncle he loved, looked up to and respected dearly,” White said. “You chose to take the life of the friend that Travis was to so many.”

‘My mom’s not a murderer. My mom’s a hero.’

Christina Cordova, who was White’s wife, also spoke at the sentencing. In an impact statement, she said she cared for her husband as he struggled through a drug addiction — but also feared him.

“I loved Travis so very much,” she said. “He was this beautiful, disturbed character in my life that I felt drawn to care for. He was brilliant, and he was dangerous. And I loved him.”

Cordova’s daughter said her mother lived in their home and witnessed White’s mistreatment of her.

“Mom, you gave me my life back,” she said. “I was going to spend the rest of my life taking care of him. I would’ve done it, and now I have a future of my own. I’m so sorry I put you in a life-or-death situation to save me, but you did it.”

Christina Cordova said she and White knew something was wrong with his behavior, but they did not seek professional help.

“We didn’t do anything,” she said. “My mom’s not a murderer. My mom’s a hero.”