Mom with gun intervened in school bus fight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officials say

A fight involving two students on a bus escalated to the mom of one of the students reportedly getting on the bus and having a gun at the bus stop on Thursday afternoon, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials.

The altercation Thursday afternoon happened as a bus from Whitewater Middle School arrived at one of the students’ stop, in a neighborhood off Sam Wilson Road in west Charlotte. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department report, the incident occurred at Buckvalley and Pleasant Dale drives and police were called around 6 p.m.

The mom of one of the students involved in the fight is believed to have boarded the bus in an attempt to “get to the other student,” according to an email from Patrick Smith, the assistant superintendent of communications for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, sent to board members Thursday evening.

Smith told board members the mom left the bus and returned with a gun. No injuries were reported, and the bus was about half full at the time of the incident, Smith wrote. The CMPD report says the incident is under investigation but does not give the woman’s name. She has not been charged.

Smith told the Observer on Friday that police were notified and are investigating. According to the police report, no arrests have been made and it was reported as a “non-criminal incident.”

The incident comes at a time when a growing number of guns and weapons found on CMS campuses has left parents and teachers worried about school safety.

In the first three months of the current school year, the district has already surpassed its previous 10-year high for the amount of guns on campuses. From the start of school in August to Dec. 13, 2021, a total of 23 guns have been found in CMS.

Last month, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston begged parents to have the “tough conversations” with their children about guns, other weapons and fights.

Smith said Whitewater Middle Principal Jessica Savage notified families of students on the bus, and counseling was made available to students and the driver.

