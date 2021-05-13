Mom faces backlash after making ‘selfish’ vacation plans: ‘I don’t see why it’s a big deal’

A mom is being called out by her husband for not taking her kids to Disneyland with her.

She explained the situation at Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. She and her best friend used to go to Disneyland. But now she has two children under two years old. The mom and her friend planned to go to Disneyland in 2022 to reunite since they now lived in separate states. But when her husband found out, he thought she was being selfish.

“I loved going to Disneyland together,” she wrote. “We stopped a couple of years ago when I started having kids. I have two kids under the age of two now. We started to talk about how much fun it was in the past when we’d go and how we wish we could go again. That’s when we decided, why not? We plan for things super far in advance so we’re thinking of going fall 2022. We both live in different states so we’d be reuniting while also going somewhere we love. The problem is, that my husband thinks it’s selfish for me to go and not take my family with as well.”

She doesn’t understand what the issue is since her children will be too young for the experience anyway.

“My kids will be pretty young at the point and even though it’s a place meant for kids, I don’t think they’d enjoy it as much compared to when they’re older,” she explained. “I plan on taking them when they can get the full experience. Plus, vacations just aren’t full vacations when you have to watch your young kids. You can disagree with me and I’m not saying it’s not fun, it’s just not as enjoyable. My husband has gone on weekend trips without us and with his friends before, so I don’t see why it’s a big deal. He wouldn’t have a problem with me going to Vegas with my friends for a weekend, so what’s the difference?”

Reddit users were on the mom’s side on this one.

“A woman doesn’t stop being a person when she becomes a mother,” someone commented.

“Your husband is a hypocrite,” another wrote.

“Your husband takes his trips so take yours and have fun!” a user said.

