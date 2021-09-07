New Mom Emmy Rossum Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos from Her Own 'Labor' Day

Emmy Rossum

Labor Day means something different to Emmy Rossum now that she's a new mom.

The Shameless alum, 34, shared throwback pregnancy photos on her Instagram Story over the weekend in honor of the holiday, reflecting on her laboring experience before the arrival of her first baby.

Rossum announced in May that she and husband Sam Esmail, creator of Mr. Robot, welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

"In honor of labor day, a pic of all the vessels in my face I broke pushing in labor," the actress wrote on one selfie.

Another image showed Rossum perched over a large exercise ball while watching an NBA game. "If you know me, you know I love the Knicks... So of course I early labored over a ball during one of the big games." Another photo from that same home theater room showed her cuddled with a pillow: "Lots of time leading up to labor like this..."

An unusual craving clued her in that she was headed toward labor. She writes on one slide, "Earlier in the day I had motivated to go out and take down a bucket of chicken wings. I've never had a chicken wing in my life so I figured I was going into labor."

Rossum showed off her baby bump in another throwback snapshot, writing, "Then ordered a sandwich. Then Pad Thai. Then baby. Happy Labor Day."

Rossum gave birth on May 24 at 8:13 a.m., she previously revealed, calling it a "sunny Monday morning."

Esmail proposed to Rossum in 2015 after two years of dating. Kicking off a unique courting process, Esmail directed his bride in the 2014 romantic dramedy Comet.

The couple tied the knot in May 2017, enjoying an intimate ceremony at Central Synagogue in New York City before a lavish reception at the Guggenheim Museum.