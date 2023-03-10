Your Mom’s Donuts is back — how to get your fix of the famous square doughnuts

It was a sad day in Charlotte when Your Mom’s Donuts owner Courtney Ahern announced that both Charlotte-area locations of the doughnut shop would be closing for good in February.

But the news has come full circle — er, full square? — with a new announcement: Your Mom’s Donuts will reopen under new ownership. “Hi! We’re Dustin and Colleen and we are so excited to be taking the reins of Your Mom’s Donuts!” the Facebook post stated on Friday.

STARTING NOW: Run, don’t walk — you can pick up the famous square doughnuts to-go at the Matthews Community Farmers’ Market. On the current menu: Milk chocolate, dark chocolate, plain glaze, maple, cinnamon sugar and vanilla bean donuts.

NEXT UP:

Online ordering set up again.

The Matthews dining room will be renovated and reopened.

Park Road Shopping Center’s location will reopen.

Your Mom’s Donuts will return to the Davidson Farmer’s Market.

Location: 11025 Monroe Rd, Matthews, NC 28105 (coming soon)

Instagram: @yourmoms_donuts