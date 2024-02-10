Mom of Deceased Chiefs Fan Wants Victims’ Families to Stop with 'Angry, Speculating Statements,' Lawyer Says

"Let's wait to find out what the police say happened," said a lawyer representing Clayton McGeeney's family

Ricky Johnson/Facebook David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney and Ricky Johnson

Tony Kagay, a lawyer for one of the three Kansas City Chief fans' families has spoken out about some of the "angry, speculating statements" that have been made in the wake of the victims' deaths

"Let's wait to find out what the police say happened," Kagay said

Ricky Johnson, David Harrington and Clayton McGeeney were found dead on Jan. 9 outside their friend's rental days after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game together



One month after three Kansas City Chiefs fans were mysteriously found dead in their friend’s backyard, a lawyer for one of the families has spoken out about some of the "angry" theories out there.

Ricky Johnson, David Harrington and Clayton McGeeney were found dead on Jan. 9 outside Jordan Willis’ rental two days after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game together.

Police have said that "no foul play was observed or suspected" and that a cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Early toxicology reports reportedly indicated they had “several” substances in their systems, per FOX affiliate WDAF-TV and TMZ, citing sources. The autopsy and official toxicology reports have not been made public.

As the case garners speculation from both the public and grieving family members, who say they still don’t have answers from police, a number of theories have started to spread.

Tony Kagay, an attorney representing McGeeney's mother, Nancy Bossert, and fiancée, April Mahoney, told Fox News Digital that it was "premature" for some of the families to come out "as aggressive or hostile with law enforcement."

"Nancy would prefer the kinds of angry, speculating statements that are coming from some of the family members...wouldn't happen, so the investigation could proceed in a dignified manner," he told the outlet, without naming names.

"Let's wait to find out what the police say happened," added Kagay, who did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Clayton McGeeney/Facebook Clayton McGeeney.

Johnson’s brother has also spoken out on some of the theories swirling around social media and the Kansas City community.

“I look at everything, no matter how ridiculous it seems," Jonathan Price previously told PEOPLE. However, he said, "I don't necessarily share any opinions on my own, because … I only deal with facts, and I don't have any of those."

“I can't just sit there and speculate all the time,” he added.

John Picerno, who represents Willis, previously told PEOPLE in a statement that his client “is unaware of how his friends died" and is “anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report.”

Picerno went on to say that Willis did not notice the men dead in his backyard or their cars still in the neighborhood in the days between the football game and the discovery.

Jacob Becchina, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department, told PEOPLE on Friday that the case remains an "ongoing death investigation" and that no additional details or reports have been revealed to the media.

Becchina added that "Both KCPD Detectives and the Platte County Prosecutor's Office have been in touch with the deceased men’s families and remain in contact with them as the investigation unfolds."

