Mom, Dad, and 5-Year-Old Son Found Stabbed to Death in Bronx Apartment

The victims were identified as Jonathan Rivera, 37, Hanoi Peralta, 38, and 5-year-old Kayden Rivera

Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Bronx apartment where the murders occurred

A couple and their 5-year-old son were found dead inside a Bronx, N.Y., apartment complex on Sunday.

New York police responded to the building on 674 E. 136th Street at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Nov. 26 and found the body of Jonathan Rivera, 37, in the first-floor hallway.

He had been fatally stabbed, police said.

Police then found Hanoi Peralta, 38, and the 5-year-old son she shared with Rivera, Kayden Rivera, dead inside their first-floor apartment. Both had been fatally stabbed.

There were signs of forced entry on the door, police said.

Neighbor Fernando Cruz told FOX5 that he heard “a scuffle or something going on in the hallway."

“I know I heard that, and then I heard a woman screaming," Cruz said.

Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty scene cordoned off

Those who knew the victims described them as “nice.”

“He was a cool little guy,” neighbor Larry Wesley told PIX11 News, referencing Kayden Rivera. “He’d always say hello. The family seemed so nice, and everybody got along just right.”

"I would always see her every morning at 7, 7:30 when I came she would take her son to school, with her son every morning," Deli owner Dahan Ali told WABC. "Lovely boy, very lovely — saw him day before yesterday, he took a cookie, I said 'Where is your father?' He said, Outside.'"

Rivera worked in maintenance at a local daycare, FOX5 reported.

No suspects have been arrested.



