Mom comes up with clever hack to avoid the most annoying part of Christmas

elf on the shelf hack

When mother-daughter duo Chanda Bell and Carol Aebersold wrote Elf on the Shelf in 2004, it came from Bell’s suggestion that they come up with a backstory to explain how Santa knows when children are naughty or nice.

According to an interview with HuffPost, Bell and her twin sister, Christa Pitts, said they grew up having an elf in the house throughout December. Based on their behavior, the elf would “report back” to Santa, which is where they got the inspiration from.

The story follows a “scout elf” who travels to various homes from the North Pole for the first half of December in order to watch over children before Christmas.

It seems harmless, even a little adorable, and parents absolutely loathe it.

There are a lot of things I'll do for my kid, Elf on the Shelf is not one of them — smartass_moms (@smartass_moms) December 1, 2020

In the 16 years since its publication, Elf on the Shelf has turned into an annual annoyance where parents have to bring out the toy elf on Dec. 1 and hide it around the house (the toy elf obviously needs to move around in order to get a good look at the children, while also occasionally getting into mischief, à la Toy Story.)

I’ve gotta do a new elf on the shelf for 24 whole nights pic.twitter.com/lJqj3hB7rI — (@caseyrxid) November 30, 2020

A lot of parents took it seriously. Probably too seriously.

Story continues

Despite, everything that’s happened so far in 2020, the elf is still coming to visit. That realization inspired one mom to come up with a very clever way to avoid hiding her kids’ elves 24 different times this year.

Complete with a miniature Purell bottle and a coveted bottle of Lysol, the elf requires at least 14 days of quarantining after traveling from the North Pole. Fellow parents on Facebook absolutely loved the idea.

“Genius,” one person commented.

“14 [days] then another 14 LOL,” another person joked about extending the quarantine period.

“I SHOULD!” one commenter said in reply to a friend asking if they were going to do it. “I am always forgetting to move the d*** thing!”

If you liked this story, check out this article about this TikToker’s coffee creamer hack that will make mornings slightly easier.

More from In The Know:

Mother-in-law hijacks couple’s wedding date

Shop Black-owned skincare and haircare brands at Blk +Grn

Keurig launched its first-ever designer collaboration with Jonathan Adler

Yahoo Mobile is the unlimited phone and data plan dreams are made of

The post Mom comes up with clever hack to avoid the most annoying part of Christmas appeared first on In The Know.