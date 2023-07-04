Mom Charged After 7-Year-Old Daughter’s Decaying Body Found in Closet

Karl Tapales/Getty Images

A Georgia mom is facing charges after her 7-year-old daughter was found decaying in a closet of a vacant apartment, police say.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was arrested and charged on Thursday with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree in connection with the June 25 death of daughter, Alivia Hobbs-Jordan, the DeKalb County Police Department said. Police reportedly say that the child was likely left inside the closet, where she was found in a stroller, sometime between February and June.

According to a police incident report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers responded to the apartment on Misty Waters Drive at around 9:17 p.m. after receiving a report about an “8-10 year-old juvenile deceased in the closet.” When police arrived, a neighbor told an officer that she had not seen the tenant of the apartment “for a couple of months” and believed she had moved out.

Another neighbor, who spoke anonymously to 11Alive, said he noticed the apartment door “wide open” that Sunday and could smell a foul odor as he inched closer to the abandoned unit. When he entered the bedroom, he told the outlet, he noticed the closet door open and saw the child inside.

“She looked like a mummy,” he told the outlet.

Further investigation led to the child’s mother, Ms. Alondra Hobbs, being arrested and charged with Felony Murder and Cruelty in the 2nd Degree on 06/29/2023. pic.twitter.com/4fHlE6PtAJ — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) June 30, 2023

The report also notes that officers found the child in the closet inside the apartment. The child appeared to have a full head of hair but showed signs of decomposition. The report states one of the officers at the scene also located a piece of mail with Hobbs’ name inside of the apartment. Citing arrest warrants, 11Alive reported that authorities believed Hobbs left her daughter in the closet “with no intention of returning.”

It is not immediately clear if Hobbs has an attorney. Local media reports say Hobbs is being treated at the hospital for an unreleased condition and that her July 3 court date was delayed.

“My sweet angel protect and watch over us.” the child’s grandmother, Tammy Blassingame, said in a GoFundMe for her funeral services. “I am lost for words. I’m sorry she took you away from us. You had a wonderful future ahead of you. We will do everything in our power to get you justice.”

