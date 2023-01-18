My Mom and I Both Use These Best-Selling Makeup-Removing Wipes Every Night — and They're Just $5 a Pack

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

They have over 74,280 perfect ratings.

I take after my mom in more ways than one. Because of her, I love shopping, own too many shoes, and know how to make a fashion statement. She taught me to never ever sleep with makeup on, and her dewy skin is proof that end-of-day cleansing is a must for a healthy complexion. Her secret weapon for perfectly polished skin? Neutrogena’s Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes.

The ophthalmologist-, dermatologist-, and allergy-tested Neutrogena wipes are used by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande. They dissolve dirt, bacteria, oil, and makeup while removing pollution, sweat, and sunscreen from your face. With the use of a micellar-infused formula, the wipes also clean your skin without the need for tugging. Best of all, they’re only $5 a pack.

I was introduced to these all-star wipes during the holidays when I forgot my own makeup remover at home. Thankfully, my mom had stocked up on Neutrogena’s face wipes and lent me a pack. Not to be dramatic, but the 20-count package of pre-moistened cloths completely changed my skincare routine. With gentle swiping motions, one wipe lifted away my mascara, concealer, and blush. I was left with soft, supple skin that felt hydrated, looked good, and had zero left-over residue. Since then, I’ve used the Neutrogena towelettes every single night, as they lead the way into a successful double-cleaning routine. I even travel with them, and so does my mom; she keeps a secret stash in her car for on-the-go freshness.



My mom and I aren’t the only ones hooked on this Neutrogena product. Over 74,000 Amazon shoppers gave these Neutrogena cloths a perfect five-star rating, saying they’re the only wipes that “actually” take off waterproof makeup. Another Amazon shopper called them “pure perfection,” as they are “efficient and worth the money.” But one fan went as far as calling the product the “best makeup remover” out there. They’re not the only one who thinks so, either: Neutrogena’s Makeup-Removing Towelettes are currently the best-selling makeup wipes on Amazon.

I also have to call out the fact that the wipes are disposable, which you don’t always see in makeup-removing products. Once you’re done taking off a day’s worth of dirt, simply toss the 100-percent plant fiber cloth into a home compost. Within weeks, it will biodegrade into something new.

Lock in the stellar Neutrogena wipes that Amazon shoppers, celebrities, and my mom and I can’t get enough of. You can also select the value twin pack for $4 more. Either way, cleaner, gentler, and simpler makeup-removing days are ahead.



