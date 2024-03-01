Mom Born on Leap Day Welcomes Baby with Same 'Special Birthday' 40 Years Later: 'How Cool'

"We are excited for Chloe to meet her siblings and grandparents," mom Dr. Kai Sun tells PEOPLE

Shawn Rocco/Duke Health Dr. Kai Sun and daughter Chloe Paik

A mom in North Carolina gave birth to her third child on Leap Day, which also happened to also be her 40th birthday (or her 10th "in leap years")

Dr. Kai Sun and her husband welcomed daughter Chloe at 5:12 a.m. on Feb. 29

"We are excited for Chloe to meet her siblings and grandparents," she tells PEOPLE

A North Carolina woman and her newborn daughter share a Leap Day birthday!

Dr. Kai Sun welcomed Chloe Paik at 5:12 a.m. on Thursday at Duke University Hospital, according to Duke Health and Good Morning America. The day coincided with Sun's 40th birthday (or her 10th "in leap years," according to the hospital.)

Sun, an assistant professor of medicine and rheumatologist at Duke Health, was three days past her due date when she was induced and Chloe decided to make an appearance.

"My husband and I were just saying how cool it would be if she were born on the same day as my birthday," Sun told GMA. "I just hope that she knows that she's special, not just because she has a special birthday."

Shawn Rocco/Duke Health Newborn Chloe Paik

For Sun, the arrival of her and her husband's third child was not without incident.

"There are just some small things that happened that made us a little nervous but everything turned out well at the end," she told GMA, which included an abnormal initial ultrasound and falling during her third trimester.

Shawn Rocco/Duke Health Parents Kai Sun and Michael Paik with their newborn daughter

The mother of three tells PEOPLE she will be discharged from the hospital on Friday — and that she can't wait for Chloe to meet the rest of her family.



“Chloe and I are doing well," she says. "We are excited for Chloe to meet her siblings and grandparents. The entire health care team has been so helpful and supportive; we are very thankful!”

