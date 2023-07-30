Mom in B.C. Amber Alert charged with abduction after children found safe in Alberta

SURREY, B.C. — The mother of two missing children who were the subject of an 11-day Amber Alert across British Columbia has been charged with abduction after being arrested in Alberta.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn says police "became aware" of a rural property near Edson, Alta. on Saturday morning and engaged that province's emergency response team, who entered the property that evening and safely recovered the missing children.

Munn says police arrested and charged the children's 45-year-old mother and her 53-year-old boyfriend with two counts of different variations of abduction charges.

Police had previously said there was no evidence to suggest the children's mom or anyone travelling with her had left British Columbia, but Munn says police now believe the group may have been at the Alberta property since July 18.

An Amber Alert was issued on July 19 for an eight-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother, who were not returned to their father after going on vacation with their mother.

Munn says the father was waiting at a nearby RCMP detachment in Alberta when the arrest took place, and he was reunited with his children soon after they were recovered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2023.

The Canadian Press