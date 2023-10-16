Mom Who Was Allegedly Killed in Her Sleep by 13-Year-Old Son Had Just Given Birth Weeks Before

The woman was identified as 39-year-old Irina Garcia

GoFundMe Irina Garcia

The mother who was allegedly stabbed to death in her sleep by her 13-year-old son had just given birth two weeks before. The teen called police in Hialeah and allegedly told them he killed his mother, according to reports from Local 10, NBC Miami and WSVN.

Irina Garcia, 39, was identified as the victim. Two weeks before she was killed, she gave birth to a baby girl, the teen’s half-sister, who was unharmed, according to reports.

WSVN, Local 10 and other outlets subsequently reported that the teen is charged with second-degree murder. It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect, who PEOPLE is not identifying because he is being charged as a minor, is a middle school honor student and was apologetic when officers arrived, reported Local 10.

"We don't know, that's something that we're still trying to figure out," Hialeah police spokesperson Eddie Rodriguez, addressing a possible motive, told NBC. "He did not say why he did this, all he did was call 911 and advise what he did."

A friend of Garcia's started a GoFundMe to raise money for her husband and newborn daughter.

“I was lucky enough to know Irina for a year since moving to our apartment,” wrote the organizer. “She was a person that I can only describe as beautiful both inside and out. She was always so warm and kind.”

