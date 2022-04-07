New Mom Alicia Vikander on Putting Her Family First: 'We Travel Together, Always'

ALICIA VIKANDER STARS ON THE MAY COVER OF HARPER'S BAZAAR UK
ALICIA VIKANDER STARS ON THE MAY COVER OF HARPER'S BAZAAR UK

Harper's Bazaar UK / Betina du Toit

Alicia Vikander and husband Michael Fassbender always keep their baby in mind when signing on to new projects.

In the cover story for the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, Vikander, 33, opens up about her "little family" of three and how she makes sure to always put them first. Vikander and Fassbender, 45, quietly welcomed their first child early last year.

"In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always. That's the rule," she says. "We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby."

In September, the Swedish star chatted with PEOPLE about becoming a mom and her embracing her new life changes.

"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she said. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

At the time, the actress was promoting her new emotional film, Blue Bayou, in which she plays an expectant mother opposite writer/director Justin Chon (Gook, Twilight).

Asked to sum up exactly how much life has changed after having a baby, Vikander said she's keeping the finer details to herself, but doing her best to live in the moment with each new milestone.

"No, I think I'll wait with that one," she said. "I'm enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything."

Fassbender and Vikander celebrated their third anniversary in October after getting married in Ibiza in October 2017. The actors met in 2014 on the set of their film The Light Between Oceans, in which they played on-screen husband and wife.

The May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale beginning Thursday.

