Mom accused of driving drunk to pick up her two kids from school, Utah sheriff says

A Vineyard mother faces charges after showing up drunk to pick her two children up from elementary school, Utah sheriff’s officials reported.

School officials refused to let the 32-year-old woman’s kids, ages 10 and 7, in her vehicle and called authorities at 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The woman became angry and went to sit in her vehicle near the school playground, the release said.

When deputies arrived, the two kids ran away from school officials, jumped a fence and got in their mother’s vehicle, the release said. She drove away with them.

Deputies later found the woman at a Vineyard gas station, where she told them she asked a stranger to take one of her children back to school, the release said. The person did so.

The mom failed sobriety tests and was arrested, sheriff’s officials said.

She faces charges including DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked driver license, no insurance and a speeding warrant, the release said.

Sheriff’s officials commended school staff for noticing her condition and trying to prevent her from driving with her children in the vehicle. The kids were released to a family member.

The sheriff’s office said it is not releasing the woman’s name in order to “protect the identity of the children.”

Vineyard is a city of about 12,500 between Provo and Salt Lake City.

