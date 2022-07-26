Mom accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 8-year-old daughter, CA officials say

A mom accused of driving drunk was arrested after a crash that killed her 8-year-old daughter, according to officials.

Jessica Nieto, 33, was driving a 2011 Honda Pilot with her three children in Temecula on Sunday, July 24, according to a California Highway Patrol report. She was traveling west on State Route 79, a two-lane highway, when she lost control of the car.

The woman crossed into the opposing lane and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado at State Route 79 and Anza Road, according to the CHP.

The 8-year-old girl was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP reported. Nieto’s other two children, ages 5 and 12, were taken to Riverside County Regional Medical Center with major injuries, officials said. Nieto was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center with major injuries.

Two of the Silverado passengers, both Thermal residents in their 40s, also suffered major injuries and were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center, the CHP reported. One child in the car, a 12-year-old girl, had minor injuries.

Nieto was arrested on charges of felony DUI, child endangerment and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the CHP.

Man drove drunk and rear-ended Mercedes in Parkland, killing 72-year-old, charges say

Woman killed, DUI suspect arrested in four-vehicle collision at a Ceres intersection

University Place woman killed in suspected DUI collision identified by medical examiner