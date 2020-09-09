This Mom of 2 with Cystic Fibrosis Shares Her Parenting Struggles as She Awaits a Double Lung Transplant

Lauren Molasky Fierst

Name: Lauren Molasky Fierst

Location: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Author of The Sky Cracked Open and Fashion Blogger

Family situation: Married with two children, 12 and 9. I am lucky enough to be a stay at home mom. We are very close with our families so there are many sleepovers with grandparents and close cousins. My sister’s three kids are close in age to mine. The five cuzzies are inseparable, so we’ve always called them "The Five Tribe."

Parenting “philosophy” in a sentence: Your kids will always remember how you made them feel so I always try to be loving, open and honest.

View photos

courtesy Lauren Molasky Fierst

What was your journey to having the family life you have today?

I was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis (CF), a chronic disease that affects your lungs and digestive system, at three days old. At the time, my parents didn't know anything about the disease and my life expectancy was pretty grim. Thankfully, doctors have made incredible advances so now people are living a lot longer, fuller lives. I feel really fortunate that I had as many hospital-free years as I did.

Throughout my life, I was relatively healthy compared to others. My first hospitalization wasn't until I was 16 and luckily it was pretty brief. Some people with certain mutations may require a lung transplant as early as 17 years old. CF can really destroy a person's body.

CF is a progressive disease so no matter what you do, your health is going to decline and you're going to continue to get worse as you get older. However, there are so many new drug therapies out right now that didn't exist when I was younger. Things feel a lot more promising for anyone who is diagnosed now, and that's amazing.

View photos

courtesy Lauren Molasky Fierst

Ever since I was little, I couldn't wait to be a mom. Given what I knew about my health, I wanted to have kids relatively young so that I could spend the most time I could with them. I had my son when I was 24, and my daughter at 27. I'm really grateful that I have been able to have all of these wonderful years with them and be a very hands-on, active mom. My kids are my everything — my motivation. I fight my battles as hard as I do, all for them.

For years and years my son has used every chance he's gotten for a wish — every a birthday candle, every eyelash — for his mom to get new lungs, which is amazing and heartbreaking at the same time. I've currently been at the hospital for more than 47 days, which is the longest I've ever had to stay. It's been really hard, and of course they are very sad, but they know that this is where I have to go sometimes to get better.

Story continues