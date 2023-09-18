Molson Coors Beverage's (NYSE:TAP) Returns Have Hit A Wall

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Molson Coors Beverage is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$27b - US$3.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Molson Coors Beverage has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Beverage industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Molson Coors Beverage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Molson Coors Beverage here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Molson Coors Beverage's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Molson Coors Beverage in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Molson Coors Beverage is paying out 35% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, Molson Coors Beverage has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. And with the stock having returned a mere 15% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

