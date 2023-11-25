Molly Sims Celebrates Thanksgiving with Her Family: 'My Whole Entire World Right Here'

The Yse Beauty entrepreneur shares kids Grey Douglas, 6, Scarlett May, 8, and Brooks Alan, 11, with husband Scott Stuber

Molly sims/ instagram Molly Sims and her family

Molly Sims honored her loved ones this Thanksgiving!

The Yse Beauty entrepreneur, 50, expressed her gratitude for her family of five — which includes kids Grey Douglas, 6, Scarlett May, 8, and Brooks Alan, 11, whom she shares with husband Scott Stuber, 54 — through a post shared on Instagram Thursday.

Sharing a selection of family photographs that included brother Todd Sims and his wife Alexis Sims, she began the caption of her post, writing, "My whole entire world right here❤️ This year has been nothing short of a rollercoaster, with both hardship and happiness. But in each moment… through every hard day, good day and everything in between… I can’t help but be met with extreme gratitude."

"I’m grateful for the people and experiences that have exited to allow new, beautiful things to enter my life. ✨ It has shown me who my biggest and greatest supporters are and what I’m most passionate about," Sims continued. "But above everything, I’m reminded that having my family be happy and healthy this year means more than anything. ❤️."

She added: "To my friends who never let me have a hard day (or a Paloma) alone, thank you. To Stuber who continues to be our rock, thank you. To my little crazies, who fill my days with so much life and laughter (and chaos.. 🤪) THANK YOU. To Taylor Swift… yes that’s right… thank you 😉 To my BEAUTIFUL @ysebeauty team and community, we would be nowhere without you. 🙌 I wouldn’t have EVER imagined we’d be where we are within 6 months (unreal) of being a company. And it’s all thanks to you. To everyone who has made this year beautiful. I’m beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your loved ones… 🦃🤎 PS. Always thinking of you Big Momma… and looking out for all the butterflies."



Molly sims/ instagram Molly Sims and her family

Earlier this year, while celebrating Halloween, Sims shared photos of her family all dressed up in costumes, with their theme for the year being horror villains.

"Choose your Villain 😉 Poison Ivy… Chucky?!" she captioned the set of shots, which showed her dressed as Poison Ivy, Stuber as the Joker, Grey as Chucky, Scarlett as Harley Quinn and Brooks as Freddy Kruger.

The family costume wasn't the only look her three kids took on, however. In an earlier Instagram post, each of the kids showed off their individuality with their own costumes.

That time around, Grey was a Boss Baby, Scarlett was a teddy bear and Brooks was Taylor Swift, decked out in Kansas City Chiefs gear.

Sims spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about her foray into beauty and skincare and how her late mother's influence and support has served as a guiding light to her.

"I have had very pivotal moments in life. Mean girls in high school and in college. And when I started modeling, people who told me I would never do anything. Never be on the cover of French Vogue. Never going to do Sports Illustrated. Never going to walk the runway," she told PEOPLE.

"My mom was really great at saying, 'You can do and be anything.' So I dug deep. A lot of people have doubted me," Sims added. "The more you doubt me, boom, watch out. And I might fall off every day. But who cares? I think if I can say to women or to men one thing, it's: you got this. Let's go!"

