Molly Sims Celebrates the Holidays with Her Husband Scott and Their 3 Kids: 'Perfect Christmas Eve'

Sims is mom to daughter Scarlett and sons Grey and Brooks

Molly Sims/Instagram Molly Sims, her husband Scott and their three kids

Molly Sims is making memories with her kids on Christmas.

The Yse Beauty entrepreneur, 50, shared scenes from her holiday with husband Scott Stuber, 54, and their kids — Grey Douglas, 6, Scarlett May, 8, and Brooks Alan, 11 — on Instagram. Posting a carousel of photos, the mom of three posed for a selfie with her husband, shared a photo of her three kids together and included scenes from the family's holiday hike.

"In our pajamas today until 4PM… a perfect Christmas Eve ❤️," she captioned her post.

Sims spoke with PEOPLE earlier this year about her foray into beauty and skincare and how her late mother's influence and support has served as a guiding light to her.

"I have had very pivotal moments in life. Mean girls in high school and in college. And when I started modeling, people who told me I would never do anything. Never be on the cover of French Vogue. Never going to do Sports Illustrated. Never going to walk the runway," she told PEOPLE.

"My mom was really great at saying, 'You can do and be anything.' So I dug deep. A lot of people have doubted me," Sims added. "The more you doubt me, boom, watch out. And I might fall off every day. But who cares? I think if I can say to women or to men one thing, it's: you got this. Let's go!"

Molly sims/ instagram Molly Sims and family

The mom of three is often discussing how her little girl keeps her on her toes. Last fall, Sims told PEOPLE that Scarlett likes playing dress up and doing Mom's hair, often producing eccentric looks.

"It's not great," Sims joked of her daughter's style choices. "Rachel Zoe used to have this thing where she had the saying of, 'Always take one thing off before you leave the house.' Scarlett would have to take off 10 things! We take the trends to another level."

"We use a scrunchie, a headband, we use the butterfly clips. We have three best-friends-forever necklaces. We take it up a notch," she said with a laugh. "But I feel we'll get better with time."

Read the original article on People.