Will the Molly Russell inquest change the Online Safety Bill?

Martyn Landi, PA Technology Correspondent
·4 min read

The coroner in the Molly Russell inquest has recommended that the Government’s proposed internet safety laws be strengthened in order to better protect children from online harm.

Senior coroner Andrew Walker’s report said the Government should consider “reviewing the provision of internet platforms to children”, including the possibility of “separate platforms for adults and children”.

This would represent a substantial strengthening of the existing proposals set out in the Online Safety Bill, which are expected to be reintroduced to Parliament shortly.

Molly Russell inquest
14-year-old Molly Russell who took her own life in November 2017 after she had been viewing material on social media linked to anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicide (PA)

Currently, the Bill would require the biggest social media platforms to remove illegal content as well as clearly set out how they would protect children who use their platforms from encountering other harmful material, with the Bill suggesting age verification tools as one way of filtering appropriate content.

While this would require firms to create more robust barriers to protect children who visit their sites, it does not, in its current form, ask platforms to create separate spaces for them entirely.

The coroner’s recommendation does not suggest how such a system could work in practice across all major social media platforms – and the Government is not required to follow the report’s proposals – but some firms, including Facebook and Instagram owner Meta, have already begun exploring this approach.

A child’s version of its messaging platform – Messenger Kids – is already available, which is controlled and managed by a parent, including the ability to see contact lists and messages and also contains no in-app purchases or advertising.

In addition, the company has explored creating a version of Instagram aimed at those under 13 – the minimum age to join the full platform – which would similarly see online interaction monitored by a parent and not contain any advertising, although the development of that tool was paused last year.

Google-owned YouTube also has a designated Kids version of the platform aimed at those under the age of 13 which is overseen by parents.

If the Government chose to follow Mr Walker’s report, it could amend the Online Safety Bill to require platforms that know they are accessed by children to offer a specialised, separate version of their site to those under a certain age.

But questions remain about reproducing these types of systems at scale and where and when age restrictions and limits could or should be imposed.

Another recommendation that could result in a change to the Bill is Mr Walker’s suggestion of more controls being introduced around “parental guardian or carer control including access to material viewed by a child, and retention of material viewed by a child”.

While platforms themselves are able to see what a user interacts with and although some social media parental controls allow parents to see some of their child’s activity such as who they follow, this does not generally extend to a public tool within these controls on social media apps for parents to see what specific content their child has viewed.

At present, the Bill does not contain any specific proposals on this issue, although it does say firms should offer optional user empowerment tools.

Many of the coroner’s other recommendations are already present in some form within the Online Safety Bill, including a call to bring forward rules to better regulate the sector which are overseen by an independent regulator, which the Bill proposes to do by empowering communications regulator Ofcom.

Furthermore, the Bill includes provisions around verifying a user’s age before they join a site and the provision of age-specific content – both areas of concern raised by the coroner.

Mr Walker also recommended a focus on the use of algorithms – a subject on which the Bill aims to enable regulator Ofcom to demand data from companies.

It is unclear if the inquest and subsequent report will impact the Government’s approach to the Bill, but Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan has said that ministers were working “flat out” to deliver it after previously suggesting some tweaks would be made to the legislation.

Latest Stories

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Paul Cotter scores, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks 1-0

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Cotter scored and Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks 1-0 Thursday night. The victory marked the fourth time in Vegas’ first six seasons in the NHL it opened 2-0-0, while Chicago (0-2-0) has now lost its first two games in four straight seasons. Thompson, making just his 22nd NHL appearance, got his second career shutout. It was his third time facing the Blackhawks and he improved to 2-0-1 against them. “It wa

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the