Molly Ringwald Reveals Her Daughter Once Threw a 200-Person Rager at Their Home

"And then the police arrived," the 'Feud' star said of Mathilda's birthday bash

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Molly Ringwald on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Former teen star Molly Ringwald is opening up about being a parent of a teenager.

The actress, 55, appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show and revealed to Jimmy Fallon that her daughter once threw a 200-person party at their home for her 16th birthday.

“First of all I want to ask you, 'cause you’ve been in so many classics — Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, but also Kissing Booth, Riverdale as well,” Fallon, 49, said. “I feel like — are you an expert on teenagers at this point?”

“You would think,” Ringwald replied. “I think that people ask me to be a part of any teenage project like I’m the teen Budha or something, the patron saint of teenagers. And I have teenagers, too, and I thought that I would be sort of like the know all, you know, no surprise.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Molly Ringwald and Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 25, 2024

Related: All of the Glamorous Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Red Carpet Premiere Photos

"And of course, when my daughter Mathilda turned 16 years old, she had a rager of a party at our house,” Ringwald added. “And we live, you know, in kind of a small town.”

The mother of three explained that Mathilda — who is now 20 — was taking their art off the wall, “and I thought, ‘Oh well, she just doesn’t like my art, she doesn’t think it’s cool enough but whatever that’s cool.’ ”

“My husband and I were going to a literary event further upstate and she told us that the party was starting at I think 8 or 9 o'clock,” Ringwald continued. “And actually it started at 5 and by the time we got there it was like 200 people at our house. I’m not kidding.”

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images Mathilda Gianopoulos and Molly Ringwald at the Rodarte x IMG New York Fashion Week party at Jac's on Bond at 26 Bond Street on February 10, 2023

Related: Feud Trailer Shows Demi Moore, Calista Flockhart and More as 'Swans' Out to 'Destroy' Their Gossipy Guy Pal

The Feud season 2 star added that it was like any party scene in one of her movies multiplied by "three or ten."

Story continues

“And then the police arrived and my daughter who evidently has seen too many Law & Orders told the police that they couldn't come in without a warrant,” Ringwald said, before revealing that the police ended up telling everyone to go home.



Ringwald shares Mathilda and twins Adele and Roman, 14, with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos, whom she married in 2007.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.